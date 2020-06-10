19714 26th Park W

Amenities

Lynnwood Home - Available Now! - Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath + Bonus Lynnwood home in a great community. Located blocks from Alderwood Mall and convenient to I-5/I-405 freeway. Enjoy entertaining in the open concept kitchen with a large granite island, stainless appliances and plenty of cabinets. Large family room with a gas fireplace. Large windows in the family room and dining room look out on to a wooded greenbelt. Separate dining area with sliding doors leading out to the covered deck. Hardwood flooring throughout the downstairs and comfortable carpets on the second floor bonus and bedrooms. Three bedrooms off the bonus room on the second floor. The granite counters continue in the bathrooms with attractive glass backsplash. 2 car garage plus two guest parking spaces next to the unit. Sorry no smoking but small dog or cat is ok with a $500 pet deposit.



To view this home, please contact Marilyn McGill at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA, marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725. #avenueoneresidential #forleaselynnwood #rentlynwood #alderwoodrental



(RLNE2754677)