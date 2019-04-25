8107 144th Ave E

Amenities

Welcome to your new home in the Valley. Awesome Mt Rainier view. This is a 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with additional bonus room (media or office). Great room concept w vaulted ceilings and bay windows, opens to island kitchen with built in desk. Range/oven, refrigerator, microwave, gas heat, gas instant hot water. Washer and dryer included Master bedroom with a walk in closet. Located on quiet dead end road, minutes to freeways, downtown Sumner, Bonney Lake and South Hill. 1 car over sized garage. Fenced yard w fruit trees. Sumner school district. Large pets OK with added deposit certain breed restrictions apply. Utilities not included. Month to month rental agreement with initial twelve month rent period. vacant available April 1st. $10/mo of Tenant?s total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. For more information or to set up a viewing, please contact the leasing team at SJC Management Group.



