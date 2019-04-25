All apartments in Alderton
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:24 PM

8107 144th Ave E

8107 144th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

8107 144th Avenue East, Alderton, WA 98372

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4543238043 ----
Welcome to your new home in the Valley. Awesome Mt Rainier view. This is a 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with additional bonus room (media or office). Great room concept w vaulted ceilings and bay windows, opens to island kitchen with built in desk. Range/oven, refrigerator, microwave, gas heat, gas instant hot water. Washer and dryer included Master bedroom with a walk in closet. Located on quiet dead end road, minutes to freeways, downtown Sumner, Bonney Lake and South Hill. 1 car over sized garage. Fenced yard w fruit trees. Sumner school district. Large pets OK with added deposit certain breed restrictions apply. Utilities not included. Month to month rental agreement with initial twelve month rent period. vacant available April 1st. $10/mo of Tenant?s total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. For more information or to set up a viewing, please contact the leasing team at SJC Management Group.

Please note showings can be scheduled online at any time. After hours or weekend, showings must be scheduled and confirmed by our staff before the end of the business day. Our business hours are Monday-Friday 9 am to 5 pm. We are closed for all major holidays. If there is no showtime available that could be because the home is currently occupied, please request a time and our staff will coordinate a showtime with the current occupant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8107 144th Ave E have any available units?
8107 144th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alderton, WA.
What amenities does 8107 144th Ave E have?
Some of 8107 144th Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8107 144th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
8107 144th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8107 144th Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 8107 144th Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 8107 144th Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 8107 144th Ave E offers parking.
Does 8107 144th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8107 144th Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8107 144th Ave E have a pool?
No, 8107 144th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 8107 144th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 8107 144th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 8107 144th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 8107 144th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8107 144th Ave E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8107 144th Ave E has units with air conditioning.

