31 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Airway Heights, WA

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
14 Units Available
Salish Flats
304 S. Kalispel Way, Airway Heights, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1255 sqft
Salish Flats adds high-quality 1-, 2-. and 3- bedroom apartments to the popular Northern Quest entertainment and lifestyle community.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13008 W 2nd Ave
13008 W 2nd Ave, Airway Heights, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
BRAND NEW! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Airway Heights Rancher - A wonderful opportunity to live in a new Viking home in the Traditions at Airway Heights! Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great room, spacious master with equally generous master bath,

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
933 S. Lawson St.
933 South Lawson Street, Airway Heights, WA
Beautifully Remodeled Rancher in Airway Heights 3+bedrooms 2 bath - Must see inside this beautiful home. 3 bedrooms with an additional family room that could be used as a fourth bedroom. Master bedroom with private full bath.
Results within 5 miles of Airway Heights

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8529 W Campus Dr
8529 West Campus Drive, Spokane County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1210 sqft
8529 W Campus Dr Available 07/15/20 3 bed 2 bath Rancher close to Base! - Great home in a newer development! The home offers all living on one floor. Close access to Fairchild AFB, or Downtown.

Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
7024 S Mudlen
7024 South Mulden Street, Spokane County, WA
Spacious story home. Conveniently located minutes to I-90, Fairchild AFB, Downtown Spokane, and the airport! *Main floor has large formal living room, dining room, den, and kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Airway Heights
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
North Indian Trail
10 Units Available
Diamond Rock
8361 N. Farmdale Ct., Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1529 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
8 Units Available
Rock Springs
2701 Al Ogdon Way, Cheney, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1194 sqft
Welcome to Rock Springs Apartments! Live an independent lifestyle near all the conveniences of Eastern Washington University. Our community consists of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Barrington Place Apartments
201 Betz Rd, Cheney, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1088 sqft
Welcome to Barrington Place Apartments! Live an independent lifestyle near all the conveniences of Eastern Washington University. Our community consists of 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
88 Units Available
Eagle Point Apartments
1090 Betz Rd, Cheney, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1210 sqft
Prime location close to schools. Tenants enjoy parking and a BBQ, gym, hot tub, business center, and pool. Well-appointed apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and extra storage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
North Indian Trail
5 Units Available
Jake at Indian Trail
8808 N Indian Trail Rd, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1338 sqft
Beautiful apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances, patio/ balcony. Grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, pool, gym, playground, parking and media center. Excellent location. Near Pacific Park, STCU, Foodmart, JJ's Bar and Delo's Pizza. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Town and Country
3 Units Available
NorthStar Lodge
6614 N Cedar St, Town and Country, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1187 sqft
Leave your worries behind when you drive into this beautiful community with quiet neighborhood streets, distinctive two-story Craftsman-style architecture, and your own private garage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Emerson Garfield
1 Unit Available
801 W Spofford Ave
801 West Spofford Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
801 W Spofford Ave Available 06/17/20 Corner 3 bedroom home - Corner home, offering 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large basement area for storage. Fully fenced yard. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, yard care & snow removal.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Audubon - Downriver
1 Unit Available
5515 W Northwest Blvd
5515 West Northwest Boulevard, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2940 sqft
$3,500 - Fully Furnished 3 Bd / 3 Ba Home w/ Remarkable View - Built in 1959, this house is a prime example of living in the past. Decorated with plush armchairs and other different furniture, this house transports you to a different time.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
905 E Spence St
905 Spence Street, Medical Lake, WA
4 BED, 2.5 BATH - MEDICAL LAKE - PET FRIENDLY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home in Medical Lake.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1613 6th St.
1613 6th Street, Cheney, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
1613 6th St. - This cozy 3-bedroom, 2-bath rancher has hardwood floors and carpet throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Spokane
1 Unit Available
6011 N Oxford Dr.
6011 North Oxford Drive, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
MODERN 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH - NEAR RIVERSIDE STATE PARK!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Northwest Spokane.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northtown
1 Unit Available
4103 North Adams Street
4103 North Adams Street, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
A Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom + 1 Bath unit located in Garland District! Large living area, brand new kitchen and appliances including washer/dryer.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Five Mile Prairie
1 Unit Available
8102 N Nathan Ct
8102 North Nathan Court, Spokane, WA
8102 N Nathan Ct Available 06/15/20 Great home for rent in 5 mile Prairie - Stunning Five Mile Prairie home for rent just hit the market in Spokane. This beautiful single-story home features 5 bedroom, 3 bathrooms and 2868 Sq Ft of living space.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
113 E Franklin Dr
113 E Franklin Dr, Stevens County, WA
113 E Franklin Dr Available 07/01/20 New on the Market! - Coming Soon! Suncrest Rental. Gorgeous family home with vaulted ceilings and wonderful open concept.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hills
1 Unit Available
3429 W Pacific Ave
3429 West Pacific Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3158 sqft
3429 W Pacific Ave Available 07/01/20 Stunning, Contemporary, Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3 Bth Home. Close to downtown - Just look at the photos of this place! Enjoy morning coffee or evening refreshments on the large deck of this perfectly situated home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cliff Cannon
1 Unit Available
1701 W. 11th Ave.
1701 West 11th Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2871 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH SOUTH HILL CHARMER!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this Cannon's Addition, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Indian Trail
1 Unit Available
10435 N Iroquois
10435 North Iroquois Drive, Spokane, WA
Sundance Brick Rancher on Cul de Sac - Just off Indian Trail Road, this impeccable brick rancher is the home for you. With 3080 square feet of living space, this rancher boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and a half bath.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Indian Trail
1 Unit Available
8814 N. Farmdale St.
8814 North Farmdale Street, Spokane, WA
8814 N. Farmdale St. Available 07/17/20 INDIAN TRAIL, 5 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in the Indian Trail area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Manito
1 Unit Available
502 W. 29th Ave.
502 West 29th Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2100 sqft
502 W. 29th Ave. Available 07/20/20 SOUTH HILL - COMSTOCK AREA, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home near Comstock Park.

