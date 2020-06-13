/
3 bedroom apartments
31 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Airway Heights, WA
Salish Flats
304 S. Kalispel Way, Airway Heights, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1255 sqft
Salish Flats adds high-quality 1-, 2-. and 3- bedroom apartments to the popular Northern Quest entertainment and lifestyle community.
13008 W 2nd Ave
13008 W 2nd Ave, Airway Heights, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
BRAND NEW! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Airway Heights Rancher - A wonderful opportunity to live in a new Viking home in the Traditions at Airway Heights! Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great room, spacious master with equally generous master bath,
933 S. Lawson St.
933 South Lawson Street, Airway Heights, WA
Beautifully Remodeled Rancher in Airway Heights 3+bedrooms 2 bath - Must see inside this beautiful home. 3 bedrooms with an additional family room that could be used as a fourth bedroom. Master bedroom with private full bath.
Results within 5 miles of Airway Heights
8529 W Campus Dr
8529 West Campus Drive, Spokane County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1210 sqft
8529 W Campus Dr Available 07/15/20 3 bed 2 bath Rancher close to Base! - Great home in a newer development! The home offers all living on one floor. Close access to Fairchild AFB, or Downtown.
7024 S Mudlen
7024 South Mulden Street, Spokane County, WA
Spacious story home. Conveniently located minutes to I-90, Fairchild AFB, Downtown Spokane, and the airport! *Main floor has large formal living room, dining room, den, and kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Airway Heights
North Indian Trail
Diamond Rock
8361 N. Farmdale Ct., Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1529 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Rock Springs
2701 Al Ogdon Way, Cheney, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1194 sqft
Welcome to Rock Springs Apartments! Live an independent lifestyle near all the conveniences of Eastern Washington University. Our community consists of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Barrington Place Apartments
201 Betz Rd, Cheney, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1088 sqft
Welcome to Barrington Place Apartments! Live an independent lifestyle near all the conveniences of Eastern Washington University. Our community consists of 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Eagle Point Apartments
1090 Betz Rd, Cheney, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1210 sqft
Prime location close to schools. Tenants enjoy parking and a BBQ, gym, hot tub, business center, and pool. Well-appointed apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and extra storage.
North Indian Trail
Jake at Indian Trail
8808 N Indian Trail Rd, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1338 sqft
Beautiful apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances, patio/ balcony. Grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, pool, gym, playground, parking and media center. Excellent location. Near Pacific Park, STCU, Foodmart, JJ's Bar and Delo's Pizza. Pet-friendly.
Town and Country
NorthStar Lodge
6614 N Cedar St, Town and Country, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1187 sqft
Leave your worries behind when you drive into this beautiful community with quiet neighborhood streets, distinctive two-story Craftsman-style architecture, and your own private garage.
Emerson Garfield
801 W Spofford Ave
801 West Spofford Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
801 W Spofford Ave Available 06/17/20 Corner 3 bedroom home - Corner home, offering 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large basement area for storage. Fully fenced yard. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, yard care & snow removal.
Audubon - Downriver
5515 W Northwest Blvd
5515 West Northwest Boulevard, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2940 sqft
$3,500 - Fully Furnished 3 Bd / 3 Ba Home w/ Remarkable View - Built in 1959, this house is a prime example of living in the past. Decorated with plush armchairs and other different furniture, this house transports you to a different time.
905 E Spence St
905 Spence Street, Medical Lake, WA
4 BED, 2.5 BATH - MEDICAL LAKE - PET FRIENDLY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home in Medical Lake.
1613 6th St.
1613 6th Street, Cheney, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
1613 6th St. - This cozy 3-bedroom, 2-bath rancher has hardwood floors and carpet throughout.
Northwest Spokane
6011 N Oxford Dr.
6011 North Oxford Drive, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
MODERN 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH - NEAR RIVERSIDE STATE PARK!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Northwest Spokane.
Northtown
4103 North Adams Street
4103 North Adams Street, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
A Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom + 1 Bath unit located in Garland District! Large living area, brand new kitchen and appliances including washer/dryer.
Five Mile Prairie
8102 N Nathan Ct
8102 North Nathan Court, Spokane, WA
8102 N Nathan Ct Available 06/15/20 Great home for rent in 5 mile Prairie - Stunning Five Mile Prairie home for rent just hit the market in Spokane. This beautiful single-story home features 5 bedroom, 3 bathrooms and 2868 Sq Ft of living space.
113 E Franklin Dr
113 E Franklin Dr, Stevens County, WA
113 E Franklin Dr Available 07/01/20 New on the Market! - Coming Soon! Suncrest Rental. Gorgeous family home with vaulted ceilings and wonderful open concept.
West Hills
3429 W Pacific Ave
3429 West Pacific Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3158 sqft
3429 W Pacific Ave Available 07/01/20 Stunning, Contemporary, Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3 Bth Home. Close to downtown - Just look at the photos of this place! Enjoy morning coffee or evening refreshments on the large deck of this perfectly situated home.
Cliff Cannon
1701 W. 11th Ave.
1701 West 11th Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2871 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH SOUTH HILL CHARMER!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this Cannon's Addition, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home.
North Indian Trail
10435 N Iroquois
10435 North Iroquois Drive, Spokane, WA
Sundance Brick Rancher on Cul de Sac - Just off Indian Trail Road, this impeccable brick rancher is the home for you. With 3080 square feet of living space, this rancher boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and a half bath.
North Indian Trail
8814 N. Farmdale St.
8814 North Farmdale Street, Spokane, WA
8814 N. Farmdale St. Available 07/17/20 INDIAN TRAIL, 5 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in the Indian Trail area.
Manito
502 W. 29th Ave.
502 West 29th Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2100 sqft
502 W. 29th Ave. Available 07/20/20 SOUTH HILL - COMSTOCK AREA, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home near Comstock Park.