/
/
rutland county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM
13 Apartments for rent in Rutland County, VT📍
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
140 Burke Holw
140 Burke Holw, Rutland County, VT
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3200 sqft
LUXURY KILLINGTON TOWNHOUSE - Property Id: 58908 If you're looking for the perfect rental, come to the King's Pines. We have newly constructed luxury, upscale townhouses awaiting your visit.
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2336 Belmont Road
2336 Belmont Road, Rutland County, VT
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1900 sqft
Seasonal rental in Mount Holly. Available November 15, 2020 - April 15, 2020. Dates are flexible. Large 3 bedroom Farmhouse in the center of quaint Belmont Village! Plenty of room for friends and family.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
254 South Main Street
254 Main Street, Rutland, VT
Studio
$2,100
1900 sqft
GREAT EXPOSURE. PLENTY OF OFF-STREET PAVED PARKING. MANY POSSIBLE USES INCLUDE RETAIL, OFFICES AND RESTAURANT. 2000 SQUARE FEET GROUND FLOOR PLUS STORAGE IN BASEMENT. LEASE IS $2,100 PER MONTH.
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1913 Walker Mountain Road
1913 Walker Mountain Road, Rutland County, VT
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4300 sqft
Furnished Vermont retreat - vacation home or residence(Less than 4 1/2 hours to NYC, Boston, Hartford, and Montreal.) All upgrades for convenient living with this lovely appointed home. 3 Master Suites. Wood Flooring and Vermont Marble throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Rutland County
1 of 37
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6 Alpine Drive Ludlow
6 Alpine Drive, Windsor County, VT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Very Private 3 Month summer and fall Rental - Property Id: 126643 Very private mountain setting. True Vermont setting. New couches fully furnished. Sleeps 6 Most pets allowed. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
63 Andover Road
63 Andover Road, Windsor County, VT
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1786 sqft
WINTER SEASONAL RENTAL This Lindal Cedar Home the perfect winter get away just minutes to Okemo and Downtown Ludlow. Three plus bedrooms, two living rooms and 3 bathrooms.
1 of 45
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
5238 NY RT 203
5238 New York Highway 22, Washington County, NY
Studio
$2,900
Rare opportunity to have the perfect home for your horses and horse operation! Approx 40 +/- Acres available for rent with plenty of space for 20 horses! Multiple size paddocks with multiple run-in sheds across the property – ideal for turnouts or
Results within 10 miles of Rutland County
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Moses Circle Senior Apartments
1007 Wicker Street, Ticonderoga, NY
1 Bedroom
$455
NOW OPEN in Ticonderoga, NY! This brand new Senior Housing Community is located in the heart of the Ticonderoga area and features breathtaking views of the Adirondack Mountains and Vermont. This apartment complex houses seniors 55 and older.
1 of 39
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
223 Stoney Fields Road
223 Stoney Fields Road, Bennington County, VT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
5500 sqft
Available 08/15/2020 STONEY FIELDS - NOW AVAILABLE FOR VERMONT SUMMER FESTIVAL HORSE SHOW! OR SUMMER SEASONAL RENTAL. A spacious mountain view home close to all that Manchester has to offer.
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
200 Eagle Rise Road
200 Eagle Rise Road, Bennington County, VT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1988 sqft
Winter Season In Vermont! Beautiful Eagle Rise home now available for Winter Rental. Great location with awesome views. Completely furnished. Enjoy all that Manchester and the Mountains have to offer for the Winter Season.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
556 Equinox On The Battenkill Road
556 Equinox on the Batte, Manchester, VT
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2400 sqft
EQUINOX ON THE BATTENKILL THREE SEASON RENTAL AVAILABLE 10/02/2020! So much to offer! This sought after luxurious four bedroom EOB townhome is now available for a spring/summer/fall seasonal rental.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
550 Equinox on the Battenkill Road
550 Equinox on the Batte, Manchester, VT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2400 sqft
AVAILABLE - 9/17/2020 Delightful Equinox on the Battenkill townhome available for summer! Mud room entry. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar and walk-in pantry. Enjoy the view from the deck off the open living/dining area.
1 of 28
Last updated April 16 at 10:48 AM
1 Unit Available
519 Piper Hill Road
519 Piper Hill Road, Windsor County, VT
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
2500 sqft
Location, location, location! This private home in Weston, VT is minutes to Magic and Bromley Mountains and equidistant from Okemo and Stratton, Only minutes to the famous Vermont Country Store and near two nordic ski centers.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Rutland County area include University of Vermont, Greenfield Community College, Keene State College, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and The College of Saint Rose. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Albany, Saratoga Springs, Cohoes, Keene, and Schenectady have apartments for rent.