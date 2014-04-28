Apartments for rent in Vermont

Life in Vermont

Vermont is the second least-populated state in the nation, right behind Wyoming, and from the start has been fiercely independent. The state did not even join the union until 1791, when it finally relinquished its stance as an independent country. As a country, it was also known as "The State of Vermont," so the transition to join the other former colonies was rather seamless. Today, Vermonters are small-town believers at heart. The pioneering spirit remains strong and is seen through the strong support shown for local farms and industry.

Moving to Vermont

If you are looking to find apartments in Vermon , you likely already know a bit about the uniqueness of this very New England state. The mountains and nature in general are a big part of what makes Vermont, well, Vermont!

When you are looking for rental properties in Vermont, you can expect the usual as far as money goes. Generally, in order to secure the next home of your dreams, you will need to provide the first month's rent and a security deposit. Pets will likely cost a little more each month. Complexes will also often require a credit check - something you can avoid with private rentals.

Where to Live in Vermont

There are several areas of Vermont that offer their own personalities and amenities. Check out the following places and see what fits your desires.

Burlington: The largest city in Vermont, Burlington is the hub of Vermont culture and education, and is as close to city living as you will find in this rural state. City apartments are typical of other small cities, with a wide range of styles from in-home apartments and duplexes to condominiums and rental homes. Burlington is home to the University of Vermont (UVM), an NCAA Division I school, so there is a strong collegiate vibe here. In fact, "Outside" magazine ranked UVM ninth on its list of the top twenty-five colleges for its "outdoorsy" feel.

Montpelier: Montpelier is the state capital of Vermont. Today, its primary economic drivers are government and insurance. Several insurance companies are located in Montpelier. There are great opportunities to rent downtown - or within walking distance to downtown - and to enjoy some of the quaint, old neighborhoods of this capital city.

Brattleboro: This Southern Vermont town is known for its quirkiness. Brattleboro sits on the edge of the Connecticut River, and it is not uncommon to find advertisements for rental condos or apartments that have been built or renovated with the environment in mind. Green building, using local materials and contractors, and providing energy-efficient living spaces are important goals for many in this city. You'll be a bit of an outcast if you don't recycle in Brattleboro!

What Life is Like in Vermont

Despite the cold winters and the muddy spring season, Vermont is a state geared towards the outdoors.

Summer brings everyone out to Lake Champlain, which creates the border between New York and Vermont. A failed political move to make this sixth largest body of water inside the United States failed, but nevertheless the lake is the heart and soul of Northwest Vermont. The lake even has its own version of the Loch Ness monster. This one is friendly and shy, though, and his name is Champ. Locals will swear by him.

Winter, of course, means skiing, and there is plenty to choose from in Vermont. With 20 ski areas, you are never far from the powder. Vermont is very proud of its role in the history of snowboarding. Burton, one of the largest snowboarding companies in the world, is headquartered in Burlington. The company's founder, Jake Burton, was instrumental in creating and providing innovation to the sport on the slopes of Vermont. Because of Burton, snowboarding is big here, and the state has produced several homegrown champions. Burton and the state were also instrumental in turning the sport into a mainstream activity and getting it included into the Olympic Games. Stowe is the epicenter for winter fun in Vermont. This quaint town is the place to be for awesome skiing, restaurants and outdoor winter fun.

Vermont is known as "The Green Mountain State," but its rivers took center stage during the latter portion of 2011. Mother Nature brought epic floods to much of the state causing unprecedented damage. The emergency situation brought out the best in many, including the rock band Phish, who stay true to their roots in Vermont.

Vermont is big on homegrown, grassroots movements such as slow living, locavores and community based farms. There are plenty of restaurants to choose from that support the movement, including The Farmhouse Tap & Grill in Burlington, The Salt Cafe in Montpelier and Carpenter and Main in Norwich. Vermont also has plenty of festivals aimed at supporting this local and rural alternative approach to life. In June, Brattleboro hosts the "Strolling of the Heifers" to support family farms. There are also plenty of fairs and festivals in many of the small towns in summer and especially in fall to celebrate the fall harvest.

Dairy is big in Vermont, and the ongoing joke that Vermont has more cows than people was a fact at one time. Today, there is about one cow for every 3.8 Vermont residents, still the highest ratio in the country!

One thing you may not readily notice when driving through Vermont, but one that you will likely appreciate, is the lack of billboards. A 1968 law banned billboards in the state so that the natural beauty would be center stage. Hawaii was the first state to ban billboards, but Vermonters are extremely proud to rank second, and this law will likely stand for as far as the mind can see.

Vermont is also proud of its status as the maple syrup capital of the country. Each year, 35% of all the maple syrup in the United States comes from the relatively tiny state of Vermont. Vermont fiercely protects the integrity of its product, so don't be calling anything "maple" in Vermont if it's not the real thing. You'll hear about it!

All of this appreciation for the local outdoors seems to be having a positive effect on Vermonters. According to the Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index - an annual survey of Americans that aims to measure the physical as well as the emotional health of the residents of the 50 states - Vermont ranked as the fifth happiest state in the nation.

The Gallup survey also showed that Vermonters eat more fruits and vegetables on a regular basis than anyplace else in the country. They also landed in the top three states for regular exercise. With one of the lowest poverty rates in the country, Vermonters in general are healthy, happy and able to provide for basic needs with little stress. Sounds good, huh?