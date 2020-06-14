Apartment List
53 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Yorktown, VA

Finding an apartment in Yorktown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:59am
8 Units Available
Grafton Station Apartments
100 Piccadilly Loop, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$869
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1350 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:17am
42 Units Available
Commonwealth at York
100 Legacy Way, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,224
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1444 sqft
In-unit laundry. Fireplace, stainless steel appliance and extra storage space. Private balcony or patio. Pet-friendly building with on-site dog park. Swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
311 Ballard Street
311 Ballard Street, Yorktown, VA
2 Bedrooms
$915
792 sqft
Awesome Garden Style Apartments at Yorktown Village Apartments across from the York County Courthouse and walking distance to Yorktown Beach - all located in historic Yorktown, Virginia. Our apartments include 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath.
Results within 5 miles of Yorktown
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Greenwood
2 Units Available
Sea Pines
615 Sea Pine Ln, Newport News, VA
Studio
$655
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the difference at Sea Pines—quiet living in a single story community. Our beautiful newly renovated homes are nestled in a park-like setting that offers beautiful views from every home.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
103 Harris Grove Lane
103 Harris Grove Lane, York County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2162 sqft
Welcome home in York County! - Beautiful one story home in the heart of York County! 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths with 2,162 sqft offers plenty of room. Living room and additional family room with gorgeous fireplace.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
304 Crestwood Ct
304 Crestwood Court, York County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1052 sqft
Woodtown Quarters - 2 bedroom 1.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
160 Goodwin Neck Rd
160 Goodwin Neck Road, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1976 sqft
160 Goodwin Neck Rd Available 07/25/20 Updated Home on Large Lot - This delightful, updated home is on a large, private lot convenient to schools, military bases, shopping and the rich history of Yorktown.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
210 Ellis Drive
210 Ellis Drive, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1793 sqft
210 Ellis Drive Yorktown, Virginia 23692 - 210 Ellis Drive Yorktown, Virginia 23692 Townhouse, 2 Story, 1793 Square Feet 3 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
114 Peyton Randolph Dr
114 Peyton Randolph Drive, York County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2025 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1: SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY (NOV 30- 5 months) This modern 2014 built townhouse is in a planned community with shops close by. The first floor has a bedroom with a full bath, laundry room, and two car garage.

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
700 Bridge Crossing Unit D
700 Bridge Crossing, York County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1080 sqft
700 Bridge Crossing Unit D Available 06/01/20 YORK COUNTY CONDO - FABULOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO ON SECOND FLOOR IN YORK COUNTY'S BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY OF BURNT BRIDGE RUN. SUPER CONVENIENT TO FT. EUSTIS AND ALL INTERSTATES.

1 of 28

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
Colony Pines
1 Unit Available
883 Weyanoke
883 Weyanoke Lane, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2156 sqft
883 Weyanoke Available 06/15/20 Spacious Home in Colony Pines - This comfortable two story home is located in the Colony Pines neighborhood.

1 of 25

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Windsor Great Park
1 Unit Available
303 Minnie Circle
303 Minnie Circle, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2608 sqft
303 Minnie Circle Available 06/15/20 Updated Home on Cul-de-Sac - This 2607 sq foot, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, all electric home is loaded with great features and is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a small family-oriented neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Yorktown
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Turnberry
16 Units Available
Spring House Apartments
100 Springhouse Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$910
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
866 sqft
Minutes from I-64 with some nearby transit. Recently remodeled units feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Fireplace and furnished available. Pet-friendly with dog park. Community garden, 24-hour gym and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:14am
Warwick Lawns
9 Units Available
Waverton Denbigh Village
14353 Deloice Cres, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$955
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1224 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Palmer
15 Units Available
Tech Center Square
128 Jefferson Point Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$960
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
933 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Palmer
16 Units Available
Waterman's Crossing
638 Riverbend Ct, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1306 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community includes tennis courts, dog park and grilling area. Close to Marketplace at Tech Center and Patrick Henry Mall for convenient shopping, entertainment and dining.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Palmer
23 Units Available
Venture Apartments in Tech Center
685 Hogan Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
$1,100
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1118 sqft
Sleek homes with custom finishes and large windows. Residents get access to a gym, pool and game room. Easy access to I-64. Near Kiln Creek Park if you need to relax.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
201 Tam O Shanter Blvd, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$930
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
756 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,184
1000 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Pear Tree Hall
2 Units Available
Newport Crossing
100 Pleasant Ct, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$960
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Warwick Courthouse
6 Units Available
Forrest Pines
14505 Old Courthouse Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$885
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within minutes of Newport News Park and close to Warwick Denbigh Shopping Center. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens, spacious bedrooms and private patios or balconies. Community clubhouse and resort-style swimming pool located on site.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:09am
Palmer
21 Units Available
Waverton Impressions
501 Coral Key Pl, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$930
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby I-64 offers easy access to Victory Crossing Shopping Center and various entertainment options. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have spacious floorplans and beautiful balconies.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Yates
2 Units Available
Mariners Green
12711 Nettles Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
936 sqft
Located in the charming Oyster Point area of Newport News, Mariners Green is an apartment community with all of the things you value most for your lifestyle: comfort, fun and location. You’ll enjoy our relaxing atmosphere and amenities.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Courthouse Green
1 Unit Available
300 Circuit Lane
300 Circuit Lane, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,168
1424 sqft
Spacious End unit 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse in Courthouse Green centrally located offering 1,424 square feet of living space. Large living area, dining room, kitchen with refrigerator, electric range and dishwasher. Master bedroom with bath.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
100 Earl Street
100 Earl Street, York County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2250 sqft
100 Earl Street. Yorktown, Va. - Four bedroom home with two full baths. Two bedrooms downstairs and two upstairs. Large walk in storage area off master bedroom on second floor. Screen in porch. Located on the water. One care garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Yorktown, VA

Finding an apartment in Yorktown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

