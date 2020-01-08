All apartments in Yorkshire
Last updated January 8 2020 at 6:29 AM

8578 CABOT COURT

8578 Cabot Court · No Longer Available
Yorkshire
3 Bedrooms
Location

8578 Cabot Court, Yorkshire, VA 20111

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed rental. Inquire and apply at www.freedompm.com. Landlord prefers 18 month lease. This four bedroom, three and a half bathroom townhome features large and bright living room and dining, wood flooring, bay window. Large kitchen with granite counters, tiled back-splash, island, pantry, & breakfast area. Crown molding throughout! Vaulted ceiling in master bedroom with dressing area and walk-in closet. Basement has rec-room, bedroom & full bath, wood fireplace, and access to rear fenced yard.Walk to Manassas Park Community Center & Pool! Convenient to Rt28, Manassas Park VRE, I66. Schools: Yorkshire Elementary, Parkside Middle, Osborn Park High. Photos taken prior to current tenancy.Tenant is responsible for all utilities, minor interior and exterior maintenance, filter program ($15/month), and renter's insurance. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with a strong application, additional pet deposit of $500, & monthly pet rent of $25. Minimum income requirement of $64k per year, combined with two adults incomes max. Good credit history required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
rent: 25
Parking Details: None, assigned.

