8578 CABOT COURT

Professionally managed rental. Inquire and apply at www.freedompm.com. Landlord prefers 18 month lease. This four bedroom, three and a half bathroom townhome features large and bright living room and dining, wood flooring, bay window. Large kitchen with granite counters, tiled back-splash, island, pantry, & breakfast area. Crown molding throughout! Vaulted ceiling in master bedroom with dressing area and walk-in closet. Basement has rec-room, bedroom & full bath, wood fireplace, and access to rear fenced yard.Walk to Manassas Park Community Center & Pool! Convenient to Rt28, Manassas Park VRE, I66. Schools: Yorkshire Elementary, Parkside Middle, Osborn Park High. Photos taken prior to current tenancy.Tenant is responsible for all utilities, minor interior and exterior maintenance, filter program ($15/month), and renter's insurance. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with a strong application, additional pet deposit of $500, & monthly pet rent of $25. Minimum income requirement of $64k per year, combined with two adults incomes max. Good credit history required.