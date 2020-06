Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great location--close to Dulles, Rt. 66, and shopping. Lovely 3BR 3.5BA end unit TH w/2 car garage. Large eat in kitchen with center island. Large master suite w/vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet & private bath retreat. Laundry on BR level. Large fenced yard backs to trees. Rec rm w/full bath on lower level. Property is in "as-is" condition; any requests for repairs must be submitted with application. All applicants must apply online