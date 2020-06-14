114 Apartments for rent in Woodburn, VA with garage
In Old English, woodburn means "streamlet through a shaded glen," which is an apt description of Woodburn in Fairfax County, Virginia. Lush green trees frame the sparkling waters of the Accotink Creek that runs through this area.
Just a hop, skip and jump away from D.C., Woodburn is a great option if you want to live in a rural area while enjoying all the benefits big city life has to offer. Woodburn, a census-designated place in Fairfax County, covers an area of just 2.78 square miles and had 8,480 residents in 2010. Folks in the area are friendly and involved in the community. They do seem to suffer from a bit of a snow phobia, though (or they are fond of snowball fights). See more
Woodburn apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.