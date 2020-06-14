114 Apartments for rent in Woodburn, VA with garage

In Old English, woodburn means "streamlet through a shaded glen," which is an apt description of Woodburn in Fairfax County, Virginia. Lush green trees frame the sparkling waters of the Accotink Creek that runs through this area.

Just a hop, skip and jump away from D.C., Woodburn is a great option if you want to live in a rural area while enjoying all the benefits big city life has to offer. Woodburn, a census-designated place in Fairfax County, covers an area of just 2.78 square miles and had 8,480 residents in 2010. Folks in the area are friendly and involved in the community. They do seem to suffer from a bit of a snow phobia, though (or they are fond of snowball fights). See more