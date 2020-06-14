Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

114 Apartments for rent in Woodburn, VA with garage

Woodburn apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st...

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
8303 GUINEVERE DR
8303 Guinevere Drive, Woodburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Location, Space and Quality home! Well maintained and filled with updates in the Camelot neighborhood of Annandale.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3914 KING ARTHUR ROAD
3914 King Arthur Road, Woodburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2288 sqft
Wonderful colonial in Camelot Neighborhood. Military Family has been in the home 5-6 years and is currently in the process of sorting and moving to their next assignment...please excuse the clutter.
Results within 1 mile of Woodburn
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
$
Merrifield
52 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,663
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Merrifield
32 Units Available
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Vienna
23 Units Available
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,713
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1061 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Merrifield
22 Units Available
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,624
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Merrifield
26 Units Available
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,685
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Dunn Loring
32 Units Available
Avalon Dunn Loring
2750 Gallows Rd, Dunn Loring, VA
Studio
$1,630
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,324
1088 sqft
Units in this attractive development offer plank flooring, glass subway tile backsplashes, SONOS wall-mounted speakers, built-in window coverings, walk-in closets, and baths with quartz countertops. The development is within walking distance of the Metro.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
3009 Nicosh Cir #4304
3009 Nicosh Circle, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1108 sqft
- LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!!AWESOME CONDO WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHS 1 parking in garage & 1 visitor parking. *NEAR DUNN LORING METRO, ALL COMMUTER ROUTES INCLUDING I-495, I-66, RT. 29 & RT.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
8832 ROYAL DOULTON LANE
8832 Royal Doulton Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2100 sqft
GORGEOUS INSIDE! ELEGANT & BRIGHT 26FT WIDE BRICK FRONT TOWNHOUSE IN GREAT LOCATION ! , 3 BR,3FBA/1HBA, 2 CAR GARAGE, KITCHEN WITH CORIAN COUNTERTOP & CHERRY CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES ,CERAMIC TILED KITCHEN & FAMILY ROOM,2 GAS

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Mantua
1 Unit Available
8968 COLESBURY PLACE
8968 Colesbury Place, Mantua, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2427 sqft
4BR/3BA Split Level one block from Mantua ES. Renovated Kitchen with 42in maple cabinetry andgranite counters, Living Room and Dining Room that opens to charming screened porch. Familyroom & Garage Entrance on main level.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2726 GALLOWS ROAD
2726 Gallows Road, Merrifield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,050
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
very well appointed condo that has been totally renovated. Bedroom is spacious and also has a nice size den that can be used as an office, guest room, etc. walking distance to Dunn Loring METRO.Parking space is under building in the garage.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
8929 WALKER STREET
8929 Walker Street, Long Branch, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2987 sqft
Showings by appointment. Immune compromised child of tenant. Tour agents and their clients MUST USE MASKS & GLOVES . Follow CDC guidelines. No children at tours. Tenant will open door for you or offer lockbox at their discretion.

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
3003 NICOSH CIRCLE
3003 Nicosh Circle, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1108 sqft
Fully Furnished - 2 bedrooms luxury condo facing beautifully landscape courtyard. This condo has been freshly painted, new flooring and professional cleaned.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Mantua
1 Unit Available
3130 CHICHESTER LN
3130 Chichester Lane, Mantua, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
One of the first homes built in Mantua! Close to Mosaic District, shopping, Beltway and Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro Stops.
Results within 5 miles of Woodburn
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
$
North Central
38 Units Available
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,513
1171 sqft
Minutes from Tysons Corner in a chic, high-end community. On-site amenities include a fitness center, covered parking, a full-service concierge and a theater room. Units offer Leedo kitchen cabinetry and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
North Central
13 Units Available
The Lofts at Park Crest
8210 Crestwood Heights Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,107
1067 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,193
1610 sqft
This community's residents have a 24-hour concierge, garage parking and a coffee bar. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Jones Branch Park, the Best Buy shopping center and Dulles Access Road are nearby.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Merrifield
36 Units Available
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,600
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1052 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Dunn Loring metro station, it is also 5 minutes away from the Mosaic shopping district. Exquisitely furnished apartments that feature crown moldings, built-in speakers and more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Old Courthouse
54 Units Available
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
986 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lincolnia
15 Units Available
Curve 6100
6100 Lincolnia Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,766
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1123 sqft
Modern-aesthetic units with granite countertops, in-unit laundry, garages, and a putting green and pool on the grounds. Pet-friendly community conveniently located near Turkeycock Run Stream Valley Park.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Tysons West
51 Units Available
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,607
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,706
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Tysons Central 123
46 Units Available
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,626
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,458
1269 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
North Central
29 Units Available
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr, McLean, VA
Studio
$1,618
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,768
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,439
1225 sqft
Plush apartments feature stainless steel appliances, private balconies and granite counters. Located minutes away from the Silver Line, it offers easy commute in and out of the neighborhood.
City Guide for Woodburn, VA

In Old English, woodburn means "streamlet through a shaded glen," which is an apt description of Woodburn in Fairfax County, Virginia. Lush green trees frame the sparkling waters of the Accotink Creek that runs through this area.

Just a hop, skip and jump away from D.C., Woodburn is a great option if you want to live in a rural area while enjoying all the benefits big city life has to offer. Woodburn, a census-designated place in Fairfax County, covers an area of just 2.78 square miles and had 8,480 residents in 2010. Folks in the area are friendly and involved in the community. They do seem to suffer from a bit of a snow phobia, though (or they are fond of snowball fights). See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Woodburn, VA

Woodburn apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

