8465 SEVAN COURT

Spacious single family home with 2 cars garage tugged in the quiet neighborhood of Prosperity Heights on kids friendly cul-de-sac!4 bedrooms w/ 2 full 2 half baths. Large kitchen with table space for breakfast to enjoy. Family room with fireplace and wet bar leads to a big 20'x16' deck. Huge basement w/wet bar for entertainment and storage. Walk to Trail & Park. Minutes to Mosaic District and INOVA hospital!Easy commute and easy access to Route 50 and I-495. $40/person payable to evergreen properties for credit check. Maximum 2 incomes to quality. Pets case by case. Professional carpet cleaning and house cleaning will be done before the tenant move in. Owner working from home. 2 hours notice required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
