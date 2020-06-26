All apartments in Woodburn
8465 SEVAN COURT

8465 Sevan Court · No Longer Available
Location

8465 Sevan Court, Woodburn, VA 22003

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious single family home with 2 cars garage tugged in the quiet neighborhood of Prosperity Heights on kids friendly cul-de-sac!4 bedrooms w/ 2 full 2 half baths. Large kitchen with table space for breakfast to enjoy. Family room with fireplace and wet bar leads to a big 20'x16' deck. Huge basement w/wet bar for entertainment and storage. Walk to Trail & Park. Minutes to Mosaic District and INOVA hospital!Easy commute and easy access to Route 50 and I-495. $40/person payable to evergreen properties for credit check. Maximum 2 incomes to quality. Pets case by case. Professional carpet cleaning and house cleaning will be done before the tenant move in. Owner working from home. 2 hours notice required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8465 SEVAN COURT have any available units?
8465 SEVAN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodburn, VA.
What amenities does 8465 SEVAN COURT have?
Some of 8465 SEVAN COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8465 SEVAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8465 SEVAN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8465 SEVAN COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 8465 SEVAN COURT is pet friendly.
Does 8465 SEVAN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8465 SEVAN COURT offers parking.
Does 8465 SEVAN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8465 SEVAN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8465 SEVAN COURT have a pool?
No, 8465 SEVAN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8465 SEVAN COURT have accessible units?
No, 8465 SEVAN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8465 SEVAN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8465 SEVAN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8465 SEVAN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8465 SEVAN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
