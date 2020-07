Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This home is ready for immediate occupancy! Very well maintained/updated end unit town home, very close to 495 and Gallows Road. The main level has a spacious family room, updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, a dining room, and a half bath. The second level has 3 bedrooms, a master bedroom with a walk in closet and 2 full baths. Basement has a large rec room and walk out to a private patio!