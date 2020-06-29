3519 BEVERLY DRIVE

Amenities
Spacious Split Foyer home with almost 2800 finished sq. ft. Home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Beautiful remodeled Kitchen with induction cooking! Nice sized walk-out Rec Room on the lower level with full bath, private bedroom and lots of storage. Home is situated on a huge lot of just over 2-1/2 acres with an amazing backyard to explore! Large driveway and 2-Car Carport for ample parking. Excellent location for commuting! Close to FFX Hospital, Mosaic District, Rt. 50 & Rt. 495. Pets Case-by-case