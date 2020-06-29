3519 BEVERLY DRIVE

Amenities

pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Spacious Split Foyer home with almost 2800 finished sq. ft. Home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Beautiful remodeled Kitchen with induction cooking! Nice sized walk-out Rec Room on the lower level with full bath, private bedroom and lots of storage. Home is situated on a huge lot of just over 2-1/2 acres with an amazing backyard to explore! Large driveway and 2-Car Carport for ample parking. Excellent location for commuting! Close to FFX Hospital, Mosaic District, Rt. 50 & Rt. 495. Pets Case-by-case