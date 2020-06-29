All apartments in Woodburn
3519 BEVERLY DRIVE
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:42 AM

3519 BEVERLY DRIVE

3519 Beverly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3519 Beverly Drive, Woodburn, VA 22003

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Spacious Split Foyer home with almost 2800 finished sq. ft. Home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Beautiful remodeled Kitchen with induction cooking! Nice sized walk-out Rec Room on the lower level with full bath, private bedroom and lots of storage. Home is situated on a huge lot of just over 2-1/2 acres with an amazing backyard to explore! Large driveway and 2-Car Carport for ample parking. Excellent location for commuting! Close to FFX Hospital, Mosaic District, Rt. 50 & Rt. 495. Pets Case-by-case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3519 BEVERLY DRIVE have any available units?
3519 BEVERLY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodburn, VA.
Is 3519 BEVERLY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3519 BEVERLY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3519 BEVERLY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3519 BEVERLY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3519 BEVERLY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3519 BEVERLY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3519 BEVERLY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3519 BEVERLY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3519 BEVERLY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3519 BEVERLY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3519 BEVERLY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3519 BEVERLY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3519 BEVERLY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3519 BEVERLY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3519 BEVERLY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3519 BEVERLY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
