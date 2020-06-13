/
3 bedroom apartments
187 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wolf Trap, VA
10300 Saddleview Ct.
10300 Saddle View Court, Wolf Trap, VA
10300 Saddleview Ct.
1819 BATTEN HOLLOW ROAD
1819 Batten Hollow Road, Wolf Trap, VA
Fabulous 4BR 3.5 BA Colonial on 1/2 Acre Lot. Enjoy Quiet Neighborhood in Sought After Clark's Crossing. Beautifully Updated Kitchen w/ Hardwood Floors, SS Appliances & Eat In Kitchen. Large Master BR Suite.
1310 BEULAH ROAD
1310 Beulah Road, Wolf Trap, VA
Gorgeous Home in Prestigious Neighborhood**Renovated Bathrooms. New Hardwood floor in upper bedrooms level makes it 2 levels hardwood floors** refinished wood stairs.
1472 CARRINGTON RIDGE LANE
1472 Carrington Ridge Lane, Wolf Trap, VA
Fabulous top to bottom renovation, award winning Briarcliff model at Carrington. Wolf, Sub Zero, waterfall island in Tyson's Corner. 5 bedroom, 4.5 baths, gracious open floor plan with lots of natural light and soaring ceilings.
Results within 1 mile of Wolf Trap
West Side
8904 Ashgrove House Ln
8904 Ashgrove House Lane, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1740 sqft
For Rent: 8904 Ashgrove House Ln - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5812435)
8811 HIGDON DRIVE
8811 Higdon Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
8811 Higdon Drive Vienna VA 22182.Spacious split foyer home located near Tyson's Corner. 4 BR 2.5 BA plus large Recreation Room with Raised Hearth fireplace. Sunny eat-in kitchen with bay window. Hardwood floors on main level.
Vienna
509 CREEK CROSSING RD NE
509 Creek Crossing Road Northeast, Vienna, VA
Fantastic location, Beautiful Split Foyer in the heart of Vienna Town and few blocks to downtown Vienna with all the shops, restaurants and trails that make this one of the most desirable town to live in the United States.
9629 LOCUST HILL DRIVE
9629 Locust Hill Drive, McLean, VA
Excellent Great falls Location. Langley High School Pyramid. Less than 5 Minutes from Tyson Corner Metro silver line Stations. Formal living & Dinning. Cozy Family room with fire place. Kitchen breakfast eating space.
2235 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE
2235 Abbotsford Drive, Oakton, VA
Welcome Home! You can't find a better rental for the price. Homeowner has lovely done so many extensive renovations you can't list them all. New Roof, Shutters, Gutters and Exterior Paint. New Interior and Exterior Doors, Windows and Insulation.
West Side
8898 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE
8898 Ashgrove House Lane, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1920 sqft
IMMACULATE TH W/2 CAR GARAGE THE HEART OF TYSONS CORNER!! MOVE-IN CONDITION! LOCATION CAN'T BE BEAT - EASY COMMUTE TO DC/MD-CLOSE TO TOLL RD, 495 & 66.
Vienna
1023 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE
1023 Westbriar Drive Northeast, Vienna, VA
Available July 25. Lovely well maintained single family home with 5BR, 3 full Baths & 1 car garage. Entertaining family room with gas fireplace and wet bar, large screened-in porch, deck off kitchen and dining room overlooking large back yard.
2026 WESTWOOD FOREST DRIVE
2026 Westwood Forest Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath colonial across from Westwood Country Club and convenient to Tysons Corner & downtown Vienna, is available for rent at a terrific price! Available for occupancy August 15th. Virtual showings only.
Vienna
265 COMMONS DRIVE NW
265 Commons Drive Northwest, Vienna, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1320 sqft
Beautiful and charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 half bath town home featuring ceramic tiles in the kitchen and carpet on the upper and lower levels of the house. 2 assigned parking spaces. Only 1.6 miles to Vienna Metro station.
1118 CHALLEDON ROAD
1118 Challedon Road, Great Falls, VA
Available August 3. The best of all worlds: Langley pyramid, tucked away in peaceful, tree-lined neighborhood yet minutes from amazing shopping, restaurants, wineries. Open concept kitchen, vaulted ceilings, huge walk out basement.
2566 GLENGYLE DRIVE
2566 Glengyle Drive, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1132 sqft
***THIS TOWNHOME WILL KNOCK YOU OUT*** EVERYTHING HAS BEEN UPGRADED*** CERAMIC TILE*** WASHER&DRYER***NEUTRAL COLOR THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE***PULL DOWN ATTIC STAIRS FOR EXTRA STORAGE***BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED COURTYARD*** PERFECT 10*** THIS PLACE IS
1404 GREEN RUN LANE
1404 Green Run Lane, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2032 sqft
Application fee of $60 per applicant can be paid through Pay Pal to applications@completecirclellc.com....Spacious end unit townhouse located in sought after area of Reston.
1083 PENSIVE LN
1083 Pensive Lane, Great Falls, VA
Classic all brick Colonial in popular Great Falls neighborhood, convenient to Rt. 7 and village center. House offers updated kitchen with angular countertop/breakfast bar, opening to the family room.
1108 MARLENE LANE
1108 Marlene Lane, Great Falls, VA
SPECTACULAR BRICK COLONIAL ESTATE HOME WITH EVERYTHING YOU WANT!!! 3 SIDES BRICK ON THE FRONT OF THE HOUSE. 10' CEILING ON THE MAIN FLOOR.
1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE
1298 Woodside Drive, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2803 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1298 WOODSIDE DRIVE in McLean. View photos, descriptions and more!
9907 Corsica Street
9907 Corsica Street, Oakton, VA
Spacious Contemporary Split-Level with 2 Car Garage - This elegant and unique 3-level split level home on a tranquil cul-de-sac backing to wooded parkland, walking distance to Flint Hill Elementary and Madison High School * Flawless hardwood floors
10215 HUNTER VALLEY ROAD
10215 E Hunter Valley Rd, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1960 sqft
MAIN LEVEL LIVING IN THIS UPDATED 2-LEVEL RAMBLER w. UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN, OPEN DINING AND LIVING ROOM W. WOOD FIREPLACE. IN THE HEART OF MAJESTIC HUNT COUNTRY MINUTES FROM TYSONS, RESTON, DC.
Results within 5 miles of Wolf Trap
Idylwood
Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,444
1078 sqft
Idyllic apartment community situated off of Leesburg Pike. Close to West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool.
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1050 sqft
Spacious new pet-friendly apartments feature large kitchens, oversized dining rooms and plush carpets. BBQ, picnic area, fitness center, kids playscape and business lounge located on-site. Near to scenic hiking trails and close to Highway 286.
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1160 sqft
Located in a serene, wooded setting within walking distance of Town Center. Apartments feature spacious floor plans, updated features, lots of natural light and big closets. Community is just a short drive from D.C.
