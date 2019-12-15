9325 TALISMAN DR

Amenities

Apartment is lower level of split foyer house. Lower level is 1/2 below ground. Apartment includes large bedroom cum living room with attached kitchenette. Bedroom is very sunny and has 4 windows. Bedroom includes Full bed, closet for clothes, clothes dresser, computer table, chair, full futon couch cum bed, coffee table, 2 extra folding chairs, tall Bookcase, extra floor heater, standing fan and another extra table which can be used as TV table and coffee table. There is also brand new winter coat closet just outside bedroom door. Kitchen includes sink, refrigerator, microwave, toaster, induction cook-top and seating area for breakfast. Kitchen has one window. Full bathroom close by but not inside the bedroom. Washer and dryer to share with the owner and located near the entrance. There is no TV connection or TV in the room. All utilities are include, water, heating, cooling, internet and trash. Looking for non-smoking single person without pets. Buses: 432 is 2 block away, goes to Spring Hill Metro Silver Line. Bus 463- 15 minutes walk on Beulah Rd - From Tysons Metro to Vienna Metro. Bus 467- 15 minutes walk- Beulah Rd- Tysons Corner Metro to Dunn Loring Metro. If rented only for six months price is $1,100. a month as well as $1,100.00 deposit.