9325 TALISMAN DR
Last updated December 15 2019 at 10:04 AM

9325 TALISMAN DR

9325 Talisman Drive · No Longer Available
Wolf Trap
Location

9325 Talisman Drive, Wolf Trap, VA 22180

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Apartment is lower level of split foyer house. Lower level is 1/2 below ground. Apartment includes large bedroom cum living room with attached kitchenette. Bedroom is very sunny and has 4 windows. Bedroom includes Full bed, closet for clothes, clothes dresser, computer table, chair, full futon couch cum bed, coffee table, 2 extra folding chairs, tall Bookcase, extra floor heater, standing fan and another extra table which can be used as TV table and coffee table. There is also brand new winter coat closet just outside bedroom door. Kitchen includes sink, refrigerator, microwave, toaster, induction cook-top and seating area for breakfast. Kitchen has one window. Full bathroom close by but not inside the bedroom. Washer and dryer to share with the owner and located near the entrance. There is no TV connection or TV in the room. All utilities are include, water, heating, cooling, internet and trash. Looking for non-smoking single person without pets. Buses: 432 is 2 block away, goes to Spring Hill Metro Silver Line. Bus 463- 15 minutes walk on Beulah Rd - From Tysons Metro to Vienna Metro. Bus 467- 15 minutes walk- Beulah Rd- Tysons Corner Metro to Dunn Loring Metro. If rented only for six months price is $1,100. a month as well as $1,100.00 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9325 TALISMAN DR have any available units?
9325 TALISMAN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wolf Trap, VA.
What amenities does 9325 TALISMAN DR have?
Some of 9325 TALISMAN DR's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9325 TALISMAN DR currently offering any rent specials?
9325 TALISMAN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9325 TALISMAN DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 9325 TALISMAN DR is pet friendly.
Does 9325 TALISMAN DR offer parking?
Yes, 9325 TALISMAN DR offers parking.
Does 9325 TALISMAN DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9325 TALISMAN DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9325 TALISMAN DR have a pool?
No, 9325 TALISMAN DR does not have a pool.
Does 9325 TALISMAN DR have accessible units?
No, 9325 TALISMAN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9325 TALISMAN DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9325 TALISMAN DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9325 TALISMAN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9325 TALISMAN DR does not have units with air conditioning.
