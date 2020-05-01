All apartments in Wolf Trap
9323 ROBNEL PLACE

9323 Robnel Place · No Longer Available
Location

9323 Robnel Place, Wolf Trap, VA 22182

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
tennis court
Stately brick Colonial situated on beautifully landscaped corner lot. Sought-after neighborhood in Colvin Run ES/Longfellow/McLean HS. Sunny eat-in kitchen w/ granite & large center island. Hardwood floors throughout. Formal living room and dining room. Family room off kitchen offers cozy wood-burning fireplace and access to spacious deck off back. Finished basement w/ BONUS room, attached full bath, huge recreation room and dry bar. Upper level boasts generous master bedroom suite w/ attached sitting room plus three sizable bedrooms. Ideal location. Three miles to Spring Hill Metro. Hop, skip and a jump to Wolf Trap, Dulles Toll Road, 495, 123 and Tysons Corner. Nearby tennis & tot lots. Pets accepted on case-by-case basis with additional deposit. No smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9323 ROBNEL PLACE have any available units?
9323 ROBNEL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wolf Trap, VA.
What amenities does 9323 ROBNEL PLACE have?
Some of 9323 ROBNEL PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9323 ROBNEL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9323 ROBNEL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9323 ROBNEL PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9323 ROBNEL PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 9323 ROBNEL PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 9323 ROBNEL PLACE offers parking.
Does 9323 ROBNEL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9323 ROBNEL PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9323 ROBNEL PLACE have a pool?
No, 9323 ROBNEL PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 9323 ROBNEL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 9323 ROBNEL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9323 ROBNEL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9323 ROBNEL PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9323 ROBNEL PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9323 ROBNEL PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

