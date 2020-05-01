9323 ROBNEL PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground tennis court

Stately brick Colonial situated on beautifully landscaped corner lot. Sought-after neighborhood in Colvin Run ES/Longfellow/McLean HS. Sunny eat-in kitchen w/ granite & large center island. Hardwood floors throughout. Formal living room and dining room. Family room off kitchen offers cozy wood-burning fireplace and access to spacious deck off back. Finished basement w/ BONUS room, attached full bath, huge recreation room and dry bar. Upper level boasts generous master bedroom suite w/ attached sitting room plus three sizable bedrooms. Ideal location. Three miles to Spring Hill Metro. Hop, skip and a jump to Wolf Trap, Dulles Toll Road, 495, 123 and Tysons Corner. Nearby tennis & tot lots. Pets accepted on case-by-case basis with additional deposit. No smokers.