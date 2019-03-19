All apartments in Wolf Trap
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9320 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD

9320 Old Courthouse Road · No Longer Available
Location

9320 Old Courthouse Road, Wolf Trap, VA 22182

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Also for sale FX10313230, Lease is subject to landlord's bank approval. Brand New Custom Home! A private setting on top of a hill overlooking Old Courthouse and beyond! Excellent construction and high ceilings throughout. Open floor plan on 1st floor! Thermador appliances! Ready for occupancy! Side load garage! 10' ceiling on main level! 1st floor bedroom with full bath! Owner/Agent! Minimum 1 year lease, with possible extension! Must have good credit and renters insurance! Req. 1-month sec. dep.!Pets on case-by-case basis! No smoking! Lawn service included in rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9320 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD have any available units?
9320 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wolf Trap, VA.
What amenities does 9320 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD have?
Some of 9320 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9320 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9320 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9320 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 9320 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 9320 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 9320 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD offers parking.
Does 9320 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9320 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9320 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD have a pool?
No, 9320 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9320 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9320 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9320 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9320 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9320 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9320 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
