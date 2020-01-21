8858 GLENRIDGE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Truly amazing Single family home, shows like a ~MODEL~. Prime location within minutes to Metro station, Tysons mall, All shopping and Major Highways. 3 levels fully finished. Fabulous wood flooring throughout the home. Gourmet kitchen with Custom Cabinets, Double wall ovens, Granite counter tops and Stain less steel appliances. Kitchen opens to a Huge deck overlooking trees and privacy. Upper level with 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master bedroom with sitting area. Master bathroom with soaking tub and standing shower. Fully finished basement with a Den, Full bathroom, Storage room and Open rec room with a wet bar. Rec room opens to an extended over sized sunroom. Huge back yard fenced in and much more