Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:25 AM

8858 GLENRIDGE COURT

Location

8858 Glenridge Court, Wolf Trap, VA 22182

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Truly amazing Single family home, shows like a ~MODEL~. Prime location within minutes to Metro station, Tysons mall, All shopping and Major Highways. 3 levels fully finished. Fabulous wood flooring throughout the home. Gourmet kitchen with Custom Cabinets, Double wall ovens, Granite counter tops and Stain less steel appliances. Kitchen opens to a Huge deck overlooking trees and privacy. Upper level with 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master bedroom with sitting area. Master bathroom with soaking tub and standing shower. Fully finished basement with a Den, Full bathroom, Storage room and Open rec room with a wet bar. Rec room opens to an extended over sized sunroom. Huge back yard fenced in and much more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8858 GLENRIDGE COURT have any available units?
8858 GLENRIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wolf Trap, VA.
What amenities does 8858 GLENRIDGE COURT have?
Some of 8858 GLENRIDGE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8858 GLENRIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8858 GLENRIDGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8858 GLENRIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8858 GLENRIDGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wolf Trap.
Does 8858 GLENRIDGE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8858 GLENRIDGE COURT offers parking.
Does 8858 GLENRIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8858 GLENRIDGE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8858 GLENRIDGE COURT have a pool?
No, 8858 GLENRIDGE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8858 GLENRIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 8858 GLENRIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8858 GLENRIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8858 GLENRIDGE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8858 GLENRIDGE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8858 GLENRIDGE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

