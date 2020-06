Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors gym fireplace sauna

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities gym sauna

Impressive 4level split w/ 6bedrms and 3.5 bath. Hardwood floors thruout 3 of the 4 levls. Main Flr Library w/ built in bookcases & bay window. Kitchen w/ granite counters and ssl appliances. Walk-out lower 1 affords Rec. room w/ FP & two additional rooms. @nd lower features Sauna, Wine celler, and Fitness room. Super Location. Close to everything. Lawn maintenance will be offered by the landlord if lease term is over 2years.