1850 BEULAH ROAD.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Owner of this unique brick home would like to receive an application and have a tenant move in as soon as possible. Make your offer (within reason) and be in your new home for the holiday season.Both levels completely finished and upgraded. Ready for you to move into. Small dog considered on a case by case basis.Over a half acre lot comes with this brick rambler. Enter the living room and dining room with lustrous wood paneling and hardwood flooring. Plenty of room for various furniture arrangements in front of the wood burning fireplace and under the two hanging light fixtures in the dining area. Any gourmet cook will never want to leave the richness of this magnificent kitchen. Upscale wood cabinets, granite counters and LG stainless steel appliances. The granite counter is ready for bar stools and the wood burning fireplace will add much "coziness" on cold winter mornings. Hardwood floors are on all the rooms on the main level except the bathrooms, which have ceramic tile and display classic elegance in their design.There is a main level den with closet that could also be used as a bedroom and a guest bathroom off the same hallway. The master bedroom en suite has a separate door at the end of the hall and the complete suite is 16'5x24'2 with beautiful bath, sitting room with closet and bedroom with closet. The lower level has the large ceramic tiles in the family room, office//den and the foyer at the side entry. The large bedroom on the lower level has laminate flooring as well as the hallway leading to the rear yard entrance. The back yard has a gazebo and a shed for a tenant to use. The yard is spacious and ideal for games, barbecues, gardening and entertaining. The driveway is huge and has space for many cars.