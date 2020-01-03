All apartments in Wolf Trap
Find more places like
1850 BEULAH ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wolf Trap, VA
/
1850 BEULAH ROAD
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

1850 BEULAH ROAD

1850 Beulah Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wolf Trap
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1850 Beulah Road, Wolf Trap, VA 22182

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Owner of this unique brick home would like to receive an application and have a tenant move in as soon as possible. Make your offer (within reason) and be in your new home for the holiday season.Both levels completely finished and upgraded. Ready for you to move into. Small dog considered on a case by case basis.Over a half acre lot comes with this brick rambler. Enter the living room and dining room with lustrous wood paneling and hardwood flooring. Plenty of room for various furniture arrangements in front of the wood burning fireplace and under the two hanging light fixtures in the dining area. Any gourmet cook will never want to leave the richness of this magnificent kitchen. Upscale wood cabinets, granite counters and LG stainless steel appliances. The granite counter is ready for bar stools and the wood burning fireplace will add much "coziness" on cold winter mornings. Hardwood floors are on all the rooms on the main level except the bathrooms, which have ceramic tile and display classic elegance in their design.There is a main level den with closet that could also be used as a bedroom and a guest bathroom off the same hallway. The master bedroom en suite has a separate door at the end of the hall and the complete suite is 16'5x24'2 with beautiful bath, sitting room with closet and bedroom with closet. The lower level has the large ceramic tiles in the family room, office//den and the foyer at the side entry. The large bedroom on the lower level has laminate flooring as well as the hallway leading to the rear yard entrance. The back yard has a gazebo and a shed for a tenant to use. The yard is spacious and ideal for games, barbecues, gardening and entertaining. The driveway is huge and has space for many cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1850 BEULAH ROAD have any available units?
1850 BEULAH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wolf Trap, VA.
What amenities does 1850 BEULAH ROAD have?
Some of 1850 BEULAH ROAD's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1850 BEULAH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1850 BEULAH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1850 BEULAH ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1850 BEULAH ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1850 BEULAH ROAD offer parking?
No, 1850 BEULAH ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1850 BEULAH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1850 BEULAH ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1850 BEULAH ROAD have a pool?
No, 1850 BEULAH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1850 BEULAH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1850 BEULAH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1850 BEULAH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1850 BEULAH ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1850 BEULAH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1850 BEULAH ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Wolf Trap 3 BedroomsWolf Trap Apartments with GymWolf Trap Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWolf Trap Apartments with ParkingWolf Trap Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University