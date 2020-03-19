All apartments in Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap, VA
1700 ABBEY OAK DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:08 AM

1700 ABBEY OAK DRIVE

1700 Abbey Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1700 Abbey Oak Drive, Wolf Trap, VA 22182

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
tennis court
Gorgeous single family home with a beautifully landscaped yard, surrounded by trees. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a large island with gas cooktop. Cathedral ceilings and skylights in the beautiful and bright family room which features a stone masonry fireplace. The sun room has tall ceilings, two ceiling fans, and overlooks the deck! Hardwood floors, laminate, vinyl, and tile flooring throughout the house. All light fixtures/ recessed lights are LED. The fourth bedroom was combined to make one giant master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, sitting area, and multiple walk-in closets. Master bathroom suite with separate soaking tub, shower, and double vanity. Fully finished rec room and full bathroom in the basement! Less than 3 miles from The Meadowlark Botanical Gardens, Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts concert series, and The Barns at Wolf Trap concert series! Community features miles of trails, basketball courts, and tennis courts. Great schools, right around the corner from Wolf Trap elementary! Minutes to Tysons Corner, 495, 66, route 7, shopping, and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 ABBEY OAK DRIVE have any available units?
1700 ABBEY OAK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 1700 ABBEY OAK DRIVE have?
Some of 1700 ABBEY OAK DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 ABBEY OAK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1700 ABBEY OAK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 ABBEY OAK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1700 ABBEY OAK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wolf Trap.
Does 1700 ABBEY OAK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1700 ABBEY OAK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1700 ABBEY OAK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 ABBEY OAK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 ABBEY OAK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1700 ABBEY OAK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1700 ABBEY OAK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1700 ABBEY OAK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 ABBEY OAK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 ABBEY OAK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1700 ABBEY OAK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1700 ABBEY OAK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
