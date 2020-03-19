1700 ABBEY OAK DRIVE

Amenities

Gorgeous single family home with a beautifully landscaped yard, surrounded by trees. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a large island with gas cooktop. Cathedral ceilings and skylights in the beautiful and bright family room which features a stone masonry fireplace. The sun room has tall ceilings, two ceiling fans, and overlooks the deck! Hardwood floors, laminate, vinyl, and tile flooring throughout the house. All light fixtures/ recessed lights are LED. The fourth bedroom was combined to make one giant master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, sitting area, and multiple walk-in closets. Master bathroom suite with separate soaking tub, shower, and double vanity. Fully finished rec room and full bathroom in the basement! Less than 3 miles from The Meadowlark Botanical Gardens, Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts concert series, and The Barns at Wolf Trap concert series! Community features miles of trails, basketball courts, and tennis courts. Great schools, right around the corner from Wolf Trap elementary! Minutes to Tysons Corner, 495, 66, route 7, shopping, and restaurants!