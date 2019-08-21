All apartments in Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap, VA
1313 TULIP POPLAR LANE
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:39 PM

1313 TULIP POPLAR LANE

1313 Tulip Poplar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1313 Tulip Poplar Lane, Wolf Trap, VA 22182

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Impressive Home All Ready to Go For Sept 1 Occupancy! * Stunning Hardwoods * Ample-Sized Rooms * Professionally Cleaned and Prepped * Fabulous Built-in cabinetry and shelves in Main Level Library * Bright and Cheery Atmosphere * Appliances and Systems in Good Working Order * 2-car Front Loading Garage For Your Convenience! * Exercise and Weight Room All Ready For Your Workouts to Begin! * Ton's of Storage and Work Space * Updates/Upgrades Throughout * Screened In Patio/Deck Leads to Slate Ground Level Patio Great For Those Cookouts! * Good and Responsible Credit a Must *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 TULIP POPLAR LANE have any available units?
1313 TULIP POPLAR LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wolf Trap, VA.
What amenities does 1313 TULIP POPLAR LANE have?
Some of 1313 TULIP POPLAR LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 TULIP POPLAR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1313 TULIP POPLAR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 TULIP POPLAR LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1313 TULIP POPLAR LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wolf Trap.
Does 1313 TULIP POPLAR LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1313 TULIP POPLAR LANE offers parking.
Does 1313 TULIP POPLAR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1313 TULIP POPLAR LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 TULIP POPLAR LANE have a pool?
No, 1313 TULIP POPLAR LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1313 TULIP POPLAR LANE have accessible units?
No, 1313 TULIP POPLAR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 TULIP POPLAR LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1313 TULIP POPLAR LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1313 TULIP POPLAR LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1313 TULIP POPLAR LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
