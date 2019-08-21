1313 TULIP POPLAR LANE

Impressive Home All Ready to Go For Sept 1 Occupancy! * Stunning Hardwoods * Ample-Sized Rooms * Professionally Cleaned and Prepped * Fabulous Built-in cabinetry and shelves in Main Level Library * Bright and Cheery Atmosphere * Appliances and Systems in Good Working Order * 2-car Front Loading Garage For Your Convenience! * Exercise and Weight Room All Ready For Your Workouts to Begin! * Ton's of Storage and Work Space * Updates/Upgrades Throughout * Screened In Patio/Deck Leads to Slate Ground Level Patio Great For Those Cookouts! * Good and Responsible Credit a Must *
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
