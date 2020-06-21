All apartments in Winchester
Winchester, VA
321 N BRADDOCK STREET
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

321 N BRADDOCK STREET

321 North Braddock Street · No Longer Available
Location

321 North Braddock Street, Winchester, VA 22601

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Beautiful Apartment & Great Downtown Location. The apartment in the middle is available. Just repainted throughout and hardwood floors polished. 2 Bedrooms & 1 full bath (you have to walk through the bathroom to get to the second bedroom). Hardwood floors, huge family room and just 1 block from Handley Library. Rent includes Water & Heat. Tenant pays Electric Bill (Approx. $80 per month). Washer & Dryer in kitchen. One window a/c unit included. Good Credit & References with application. Application is $50 per adult. Need authorization for background & criminal screening through NTN. No smoking & No Pets - no exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 N BRADDOCK STREET have any available units?
321 N BRADDOCK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winchester, VA.
What amenities does 321 N BRADDOCK STREET have?
Some of 321 N BRADDOCK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 N BRADDOCK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
321 N BRADDOCK STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 N BRADDOCK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 321 N BRADDOCK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winchester.
Does 321 N BRADDOCK STREET offer parking?
No, 321 N BRADDOCK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 321 N BRADDOCK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 N BRADDOCK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 N BRADDOCK STREET have a pool?
No, 321 N BRADDOCK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 321 N BRADDOCK STREET have accessible units?
No, 321 N BRADDOCK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 321 N BRADDOCK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 N BRADDOCK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 N BRADDOCK STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 321 N BRADDOCK STREET has units with air conditioning.
