321 N BRADDOCK STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors air conditioning oven refrigerator

Beautiful Apartment & Great Downtown Location. The apartment in the middle is available. Just repainted throughout and hardwood floors polished. 2 Bedrooms & 1 full bath (you have to walk through the bathroom to get to the second bedroom). Hardwood floors, huge family room and just 1 block from Handley Library. Rent includes Water & Heat. Tenant pays Electric Bill (Approx. $80 per month). Washer & Dryer in kitchen. One window a/c unit included. Good Credit & References with application. Application is $50 per adult. Need authorization for background & criminal screening through NTN. No smoking & No Pets - no exceptions.