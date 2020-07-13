All apartments in Winchester
Find more places like Stuart Hill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winchester, VA
/
Stuart Hill
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

Stuart Hill

1981 Randolph Pl · (540) 218-5962
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Winchester
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1981 Randolph Pl, Winchester, VA 22601

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit W440-101 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1099 sqft

Unit C540-301 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1099 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stuart Hill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
hot tub
internet access
Located within the beautiful Shenandoah Valley in Historic Winchester, Virginia, Stuart Hill Apartments offer convenience, a quality lifestyle, and friendly personal service. We are ideally located minutes away from Historic Downtown, area shopping & dining, Shenandoah University and Top-Rated Winchester Medical Center. Stuart Hill Apartments feature five floor plans to choose from. For added convenience, apartment homes include a full-size washer & dryer. Select apartments feature vaulted ceilings and gas fireplaces. Our community features beautiful landscaping, clubhouse with fireplace and lounge, swimming pool, and tennis court. Visit today and see why so many have chosen to make our wonderful community their home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $99 hold fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stuart Hill have any available units?
Stuart Hill has 2 units available starting at $1,340 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Stuart Hill have?
Some of Stuart Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stuart Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Stuart Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stuart Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Stuart Hill is pet friendly.
Does Stuart Hill offer parking?
Yes, Stuart Hill offers parking.
Does Stuart Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stuart Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stuart Hill have a pool?
Yes, Stuart Hill has a pool.
Does Stuart Hill have accessible units?
No, Stuart Hill does not have accessible units.
Does Stuart Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stuart Hill has units with dishwashers.
Does Stuart Hill have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Stuart Hill has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Stuart Hill?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Peppertree VA
221 Peppertree Ln
Winchester, VA 22601
Noah at Wright Apartments
1056 Woodstock Lane
Winchester, VA 22601
Noah at Pine Plaza
105 Weems Lane
Winchester, VA 22601

Similar Pages

Winchester 2 BedroomsWinchester Apartments with Balcony
Winchester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWinchester Dog Friendly Apartments
Winchester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Frederick, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAAshburn, VALeesburg, VAHagerstown, MDSterling, VAGainesville, VABallenger Creek, MDMartinsburg, WVBroadlands, VA
Lansdowne, VACharles Town, WVDulles Town Center, VAMiddletown, MDCumberland, MDWarrenton, VASudley, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAWoodstock, VACulpeper, VA
Buckhall, VAStrasburg, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VAPurcellville, VACountryside, VABerryville, VABoonsboro, MDSouth Riding, VAChantilly, VABrambleton, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shenandoah University
Hood College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity