apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:05 AM
18 Apartments for rent in Winchester, VA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Stuart Hill
1981 Randolph Pl, Winchester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Park Place, Shenandoah University and Winchester Medical Center. Units include laundry, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios or balconies. Luxury community includes tennis court, pool and BBQ grills.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
26 TAFT AVENUE
26 Taft Avenue, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom. in a great central location close to Shopping and Dining. Off Street parking, coin operated washer and dryer just steps away! NO Pets, NO Smoking, and NO VAPING. $30 per adult application fee. ...
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
107 TAFT AVENUE
107 Taft Avenue, Winchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
This Great 2, with 3rd bedroom as a finished room in Basement Townhouse with 1 full bath. convenient location, near shopping and restaurants. with WASHER and DRYER.! . On street parking. Central air. Great for college students, and family's.
1 of 47
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
404 JOIST HITE PLACE
404 Joist Hite Place, Winchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2710 sqft
Charming and stately all brick 3 Level single-family home in the heart of Winchester City. Every room on the main level is bright and light, and there are two walkouts to the large rear porch.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
308 BELLVIEW AVENUE
308 Bellview Avenue, Winchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1310 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Adorable Bungalow in sought after Winchester City, Four Bedrooms, 1 bath with a beautiful front porch to enjoy summer days. Well landscaped front and backyard. Available now. Home to be touch up painted
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
122 JACKSON AVENUE
122 Jackson Avenue, Winchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1092 sqft
MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE 650. PETS ON A CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. Available August 1, 2020. 2 year minimum lease term.
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
409 STONE MEADOW COURT
409 Stone Meadow Court, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1040 sqft
Maintenance Free and in pristine condition. Freshly painted interior, new flooring throughout, all appliances including washer/dryer. Lovely screened rear porch, no lawn care necessary, owner pays for the HOA dues.
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
2270 VALOR DRIVE
2270 Valor Drive, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
900 sqft
ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN RENT (electric, heat and air, water and sewer, trash, and basic tv cable) Beautiful apartment with 2 master suites with carpeted bedroom floors, ceramic tile floors through out, granite counter tops.
Results within 1 mile of Winchester
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
112 TUDOR DRIVE
112 Tudor Drive, Frederick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1586 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 3.5 Bathroom Townhome on 3 finished levels Deck out back
1 of 25
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
117 BROOKLAND TERRACE
117 Brookland Terrace, Frederick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1173 sqft
**Rental available 3/1/20. 620+ CREDIT SCORES REQUIRED FOR ALL TENANTS 18+ YEARS WITH RECENT, DETAILED CREDIT REPORT PROVIDED BY POTENTIAL TENANT. W2'S, BACKGROUND AND JOB HISTORY TO BE CHECKED. SECURITY DEPOSIT & FIRST MONTHS RENT DUE. NO SMOKING.
Results within 5 miles of Winchester
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
435 RIDGEFIELD AVENUE
435 Ridgefield Avenue, Frederick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Available now
1 of 47
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
106 BRASSTOWN LOOP
106 Brasstown Loop, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2600 sqft
Beautifully Upgraded TH in Pristine Condition. 3BR/3.5BA Hardwood Floors Thru-out. Gourmet Kitchen w/Stainless Appliances, Granite Counters & Island off Spacious Family Room. Separate Living Room. Big Walkout Rec Room w/Full Bath.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
106 GATE STONE LANE
106 Gate Stone Lane, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1898 sqft
Well cared for Townhouse in great condition. Fenced in back yard and shaded front yard. Main level has large kitchen and a huge family room. Upper level has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and the laundry room.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1006 BEL AIR
1006 Bell Air Street, Stephens City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
946 sqft
Lawn care included with rent - charming cape cod on quiet street in the town limits of Stephens City. 2 Bedrooms on the main level and full bath, renovated kitchen, upstairs has 1 bedroom. Beautiful hardwood floors, sun porch is heated.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
101 MASSIE DRIVE
101 Massie Drive, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1566 sqft
Sparkling Clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath rancher, ready for July 1st occupancy. Hardwood floors, newer roof and heat pump/central air, well insulated. Only a short distance to parks and shopping and less than 2 miles from Winchester city limits.
1 of 51
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
103 HANOVERIAN COURT
103 Hanovcrian Drive, Frederick County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
4340 sqft
Beautiful Colonial Style home in Canter Estates. With 4,000+ square feet of finished living space to include 5 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, and partially finished basement.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
820 LOCUST STREET
820 Locust Street, Stephens City, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
11520 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in center of Stephens City, VA. Great commuter location close to the Interstate 81 & 66. Heat pump and central air conditioning. All brick unit with porch. Stove and refrigerator.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
122 SEQUOIA DRIVE
122 Sequoia Dr, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2281 sqft
WONDERFUL ONE YEAR YOUNG MOVE-IN READY, WELL-DESIGNED, FRESHLY PAINTED TOWNHOUSE WITH ALL THE FEATURES YOU'RE LOOKING FOR - BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN - GOURMET KITCHEN WITH CHERRY CABINETS.
