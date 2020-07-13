/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
15 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Winchester, VA
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
7 Units Available
Peppertree VA
221 Peppertree Ln, Winchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1136 sqft
Luxurious community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, sauna and tennis court. Residents live in units with garbage disposal, walk-in closets, dishwasher, fireplace, hardwood floors and bathtub. Located close to Winchester Medical Center.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Stuart Hill
1981 Randolph Pl, Winchester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Park Place, Shenandoah University and Winchester Medical Center. Units include laundry, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios or balconies. Luxury community includes tennis court, pool and BBQ grills.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 01:08pm
2 Units Available
Noah at Wright Apartments
1056 Woodstock Lane, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Noah at Wright Apartments in Winchester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 01:07pm
4 Units Available
Noah at Pine Plaza
105 Weems Lane, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, spacious, and pet-friendly, the layouts of our two, three, and four-bedroom apartments make it easy to decorate and store all your prized possessions.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
122 JACKSON AVENUE
122 Jackson Avenue, Winchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1092 sqft
*** OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, JULY 11, 2-3pm***MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE 650. PETS ON A CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. Available August 1, 2020. 2 year minimum lease term.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
326 Beechcroft Rd. (Apt)
326 Beechcroft Road, Winchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Detached apartment New flooring Large shared yard Off street parking-Shared driveway 1 Bedroom 1 Bath
Results within 1 mile of Winchester
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
303 PEMBRIDGE DRIVE
303 Pembridge Drive, Frederick County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
2387 sqft
East side of Frederick County!! Lots of storage! This home is a great size and it has the perfect location for commuters. Large kitchen with separate formal dining room. The large yard is fenced and ready for a small dog!
1 of 25
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
117 BROOKLAND TERRACE
117 Brookland Terrace, Frederick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1173 sqft
**Rental available 3/1/20. 620+ CREDIT SCORES REQUIRED FOR ALL TENANTS 18+ YEARS WITH RECENT, DETAILED CREDIT REPORT PROVIDED BY POTENTIAL TENANT. W2'S, BACKGROUND AND JOB HISTORY TO BE CHECKED. SECURITY DEPOSIT & FIRST MONTHS RENT DUE. NO SMOKING.
1 of 9
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
301 BANBURY TERRACE
301 Banbury Terrace, Frederick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECK, SECURITY DEPOSIT AND 1 YEAR'S LEASE REQUIRED. Good commuter location. End unit traditional 2 story townhome with washer/dryer hookup. Small yard in rear w/attached storage.
Results within 5 miles of Winchester
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
226 PARKLAND DRIVE
226 Parkland Dr, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2312 sqft
BRAND NEW AND GORGEOUS!This 3-level, 2-car garage townhome is beautiful. Come and see the elegance and easy living it offers. The main level of the home is an all open living space , the large windows that flood the space with natural light.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
221 SHERANDO CIRCLE
221 Sherando Circle, Frederick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1120 sqft
Immaculate brick end unit townhouse, brick front near commuter routes, shopping & direct walking paths around the area Heat system replaced 3/2018, new washer & fridge in 2017, clean and move-in ready. Community just repaved roads/parking areas.
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
106 BRASSTOWN LOOP
106 Brasstown Loop, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2600 sqft
Beautifully Upgraded TH in Pristine Condition. 3BR/3.5BA Hardwood Floors Thru-out. Gourmet Kitchen w/Stainless Appliances, Granite Counters & Island off Spacious Family Room. Separate Living Room. Big Walkout Rec Room w/Full Bath.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
214 BLUEBIRD DRIVE
214 Bluebird Drive, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1080 sqft
CUTE SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN STEPHENS CITY MINUTES FROM I-81 HUGE DECK, LARGE REAR YARD BACKS TO TREES FOR PRIVACY PETS ON A CASE BY CASE, BREED AND WEIGHT RESTRICTIONS $35 APP PROCESSING FEE NEED A MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE
Results within 10 miles of Winchester
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
346 Saddleback Lane
346 Saddleback Lane, Frederick County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2522 sqft
Beautiful Colonial nestled on 5 acres. - Colonial on 5 acres. Beautiful layout features 4 generous bedrooms, 2.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
7760 MAIN STREET
7760 Main Street, Middletown, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3826 sqft
UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Call agent for details. What a wonderful home located on almost 1 acre with great views from the front porch!!! Completely remodeled in 2005 with recent updates means old world charm with modern amenities.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Frederick, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAAshburn, VALeesburg, VAHagerstown, MDSterling, VAGainesville, VABallenger Creek, MDMartinsburg, WVBroadlands, VA
Lansdowne, VACharles Town, WVDulles Town Center, VAMiddletown, MDCumberland, MDWarrenton, VASudley, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAWoodstock, VACulpeper, VA