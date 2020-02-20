8891 WINDING HOLLOW WAY

Amenities

Listing is for BASEMENT rental only with private entry. Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath, with large living room space, kitchenette with sink, microwave, and large stainless steel refrigerator. On-street parking nearby. Shared washer/dryer. Utilities included (water, electric). Optional furnished or unfurnished. Viewing by appointment only. No pets, No Smoking. Minimum deposit is one month. Good Credit Requirement. NVAR app or PPM app only. Please visit the website to fill out the rental application WWW.PPMNVA.COM