West Springfield, VA
8448 MILLWOOD DRIVE
Last updated November 27 2019 at 5:54 AM

8448 MILLWOOD DRIVE

8448 Millwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8448 Millwood Drive, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 Level 3 Bedroom Townhouse w Garage in Great Location!! This lovely townhouse is in move-in condition! Enjoy 3 levels, finished walkout basement, 4 total bathrooms, 2 full and 2 half, Spacious master suit w/ Cathedral; Huge kitchen and sun room w/ sky light & 1 car garage. Hardwood Floor on main level; carpet and paint done within last few years; Appliances recently upgraded; Groceries, Shops, Restaurants and much more just across street. Pets accepted case by case. Available December 1st. Don't miss out on this one, schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8448 MILLWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
8448 MILLWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 8448 MILLWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 8448 MILLWOOD DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8448 MILLWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8448 MILLWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8448 MILLWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8448 MILLWOOD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 8448 MILLWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8448 MILLWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8448 MILLWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8448 MILLWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8448 MILLWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8448 MILLWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8448 MILLWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8448 MILLWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8448 MILLWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8448 MILLWOOD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8448 MILLWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8448 MILLWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

