8448 MILLWOOD DRIVE

Gorgeous 3 Level 3 Bedroom Townhouse w Garage in Great Location!! This lovely townhouse is in move-in condition! Enjoy 3 levels, finished walkout basement, 4 total bathrooms, 2 full and 2 half, Spacious master suit w/ Cathedral; Huge kitchen and sun room w/ sky light & 1 car garage. Hardwood Floor on main level; carpet and paint done within last few years; Appliances recently upgraded; Groceries, Shops, Restaurants and much more just across street. Pets accepted case by case. Available December 1st. Don't miss out on this one, schedule a showing!