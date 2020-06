Amenities

Enjoy this first time rental filled with updates from top to bottom. Conveniently located to Ft. Belvoir, NGA, the beltway, and the Springfield-Franconia Metro. Updates throughout the home include new windows (2017), new roof (2015), new kitchen (2015), new master and guest bath (2017), freshly painted (2017), new carpet (2018), custom closets and window treatments, new deck (2018). Master bedroom has a large loft, perfect for an office, workout space, craft room, or retreat!