Home
/
West Springfield, VA
/
7806 Harrowgate Circle
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

7806 Harrowgate Circle

7806 Harrowgate Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7806 Harrowgate Circle, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Homey Condo in Springfield, VA - Property Id: 253814

Wonderful, spacious condo in the heart of Springfield, VA! In-unit washer and dryer and refinished kitchen! Two walk-in closets in the bedroom, and a screened in balcony. New utilities and newer carpet in the living/dining areas. The community has a pool, running trails, and tennis court.

You'll have quick access to 395, 405, and 95, as well as Fairfax Parkway. A commuter's dream, as there are sluglines nearby, as well as the commuter train (VRE) and Franconia Springfield Metro-all within 3.5 miles of home.

Don't miss out on this gem! Available May 1.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253814
Property Id 253814

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5676775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7806 Harrowgate Circle have any available units?
7806 Harrowgate Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 7806 Harrowgate Circle have?
Some of 7806 Harrowgate Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7806 Harrowgate Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7806 Harrowgate Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7806 Harrowgate Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7806 Harrowgate Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 7806 Harrowgate Circle offer parking?
No, 7806 Harrowgate Circle does not offer parking.
Does 7806 Harrowgate Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7806 Harrowgate Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7806 Harrowgate Circle have a pool?
Yes, 7806 Harrowgate Circle has a pool.
Does 7806 Harrowgate Circle have accessible units?
No, 7806 Harrowgate Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7806 Harrowgate Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7806 Harrowgate Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 7806 Harrowgate Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7806 Harrowgate Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

