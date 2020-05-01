7806 Harrowgate Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool tennis court

Wonderful, spacious condo in the heart of Springfield, VA! In-unit washer and dryer and refinished kitchen! Two walk-in closets in the bedroom, and a screened in balcony. New utilities and newer carpet in the living/dining areas. The community has a pool, running trails, and tennis court.



You'll have quick access to 395, 405, and 95, as well as Fairfax Parkway. A commuter's dream, as there are sluglines nearby, as well as the commuter train (VRE) and Franconia Springfield Metro-all within 3.5 miles of home.



Don't miss out on this gem! Available May 1.

No Pets Allowed



