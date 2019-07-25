7711 Lexton Plaza E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool guest parking pet friendly tennis court

Renter's Warehouse and Eddie Kim proudly present to you this SPACIOUS 2bed/2Bath Fully Updated Condo in Springfield! Top floor unit, skylight with TONS of natural light pouring in! Open floorplan! Stunning kitchen with Marble counters, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, white shaker style cabinets, pantry. Master Suite with private en suite, and WALK-IN closets. TWO private balconies. Extra storage! BRAND NEW In-unit washer/dryer. Community includes Pool, tennis court, Clubhouse, public space maintenance. 1 reserved parking spot, with ample visitor parking! Tenants to pay Electricity and water only. Trash pickup included in rent. Pets case-by-case. Easy access to FFX Cty Pkwy/Old Keene Mill/95/495, Fort Belvoir, Metro/VRE train â QUICK & EASY commute to DC!! Available Aug. $45 non-refundable App Fee per person, $10/month Maintenance fee added to rent, $99 move-in fee. To schedule a showing please call/text Eddie at 703-955-9856