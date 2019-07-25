All apartments in West Springfield
7711 Lexton Plaza E

7711 Lexton Place · No Longer Available
Location

7711 Lexton Place, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
Renter's Warehouse and Eddie Kim proudly present to you this SPACIOUS 2bed/2Bath Fully Updated Condo in Springfield! Top floor unit, skylight with TONS of natural light pouring in! Open floorplan! Stunning kitchen with Marble counters, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, white shaker style cabinets, pantry. Master Suite with private en suite, and WALK-IN closets. TWO private balconies. Extra storage! BRAND NEW In-unit washer/dryer. Community includes Pool, tennis court, Clubhouse, public space maintenance. 1 reserved parking spot, with ample visitor parking! Tenants to pay Electricity and water only. Trash pickup included in rent. Pets case-by-case. Easy access to FFX Cty Pkwy/Old Keene Mill/95/495, Fort Belvoir, Metro/VRE train â QUICK & EASY commute to DC!! Available Aug. $45 non-refundable App Fee per person, $10/month Maintenance fee added to rent, $99 move-in fee. To schedule a showing please call/text Eddie at 703-955-9856

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7711 Lexton Plaza E have any available units?
7711 Lexton Plaza E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 7711 Lexton Plaza E have?
Some of 7711 Lexton Plaza E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7711 Lexton Plaza E currently offering any rent specials?
7711 Lexton Plaza E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7711 Lexton Plaza E pet-friendly?
Yes, 7711 Lexton Plaza E is pet friendly.
Does 7711 Lexton Plaza E offer parking?
Yes, 7711 Lexton Plaza E offers parking.
Does 7711 Lexton Plaza E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7711 Lexton Plaza E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7711 Lexton Plaza E have a pool?
Yes, 7711 Lexton Plaza E has a pool.
Does 7711 Lexton Plaza E have accessible units?
No, 7711 Lexton Plaza E does not have accessible units.
Does 7711 Lexton Plaza E have units with dishwashers?
No, 7711 Lexton Plaza E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7711 Lexton Plaza E have units with air conditioning?
No, 7711 Lexton Plaza E does not have units with air conditioning.
