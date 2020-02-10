All apartments in West Springfield
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

7014 MAPLE TREE LANE

7014 Maple Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7014 Maple Tree Lane, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Available now! Stately and Immaculate Split Level Home In Sought After Rolling Forest Community. Located on a Cul De Sac - minutes to Springfield Metro. Hardwood Floors throughout main level. Bay window in in Living Room. Formal Dining Room. Gorgeous Kitchen with gas cooking, bottom freezer, refrigeration w/Ice. Breakfast area w/bay window overlooks scenic wooded area. Adjoining step down to Family Room w/brick fireplace. Atrium door to deck. Exquisite master suite with full bath, vanity area and spacious walk-in closet. Oversized lower level Rec Room with built in cabinets. Large 5th bedroom and full bath in lower level. New plush carpeting and fresh paint! Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Pets allowed case-by-case - no cats - with $500 deposit. App fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($3495) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7014 MAPLE TREE LANE have any available units?
7014 MAPLE TREE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 7014 MAPLE TREE LANE have?
Some of 7014 MAPLE TREE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7014 MAPLE TREE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7014 MAPLE TREE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7014 MAPLE TREE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7014 MAPLE TREE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 7014 MAPLE TREE LANE offer parking?
No, 7014 MAPLE TREE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 7014 MAPLE TREE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7014 MAPLE TREE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7014 MAPLE TREE LANE have a pool?
No, 7014 MAPLE TREE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7014 MAPLE TREE LANE have accessible units?
No, 7014 MAPLE TREE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7014 MAPLE TREE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7014 MAPLE TREE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7014 MAPLE TREE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7014 MAPLE TREE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

