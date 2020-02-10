7014 MAPLE TREE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Available now! Stately and Immaculate Split Level Home In Sought After Rolling Forest Community. Located on a Cul De Sac - minutes to Springfield Metro. Hardwood Floors throughout main level. Bay window in in Living Room. Formal Dining Room. Gorgeous Kitchen with gas cooking, bottom freezer, refrigeration w/Ice. Breakfast area w/bay window overlooks scenic wooded area. Adjoining step down to Family Room w/brick fireplace. Atrium door to deck. Exquisite master suite with full bath, vanity area and spacious walk-in closet. Oversized lower level Rec Room with built in cabinets. Large 5th bedroom and full bath in lower level. New plush carpeting and fresh paint! Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Pets allowed case-by-case - no cats - with $500 deposit. App fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($3495) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.