West Springfield, VA
6806 Brisbane Street
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:24 PM

6806 Brisbane Street

6806 Brisbane Street · No Longer Available
Location

6806 Brisbane Street, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautfiul mid-century modern home in sought after West Springfield. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Hardwood Flooring. Big sun room, fenced in backyard with wood deck. Close proximity to parks and shops. Pets Case by case.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Katie McCroskey 703 342 6617
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6806 Brisbane Street have any available units?
6806 Brisbane Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6806 Brisbane Street have?
Some of 6806 Brisbane Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6806 Brisbane Street currently offering any rent specials?
6806 Brisbane Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6806 Brisbane Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6806 Brisbane Street is pet friendly.
Does 6806 Brisbane Street offer parking?
No, 6806 Brisbane Street does not offer parking.
Does 6806 Brisbane Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6806 Brisbane Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6806 Brisbane Street have a pool?
No, 6806 Brisbane Street does not have a pool.
Does 6806 Brisbane Street have accessible units?
No, 6806 Brisbane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6806 Brisbane Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6806 Brisbane Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6806 Brisbane Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6806 Brisbane Street has units with air conditioning.
