Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated ice maker microwave refrigerator

This home is truly a gem in West Springfield, sitting on the Springfield Country Club golf course. Amazing views match the amazing neighborhood. New appliances, updated baths and lighting. Easy access to the Pentagon Express bus route, allowing you to be to the Pentagon Metro stop in about 20 minutes, gaining quick access into the city if needed.