6030 SWEET DALE COURT
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:40 PM

6030 SWEET DALE COURT

6030 Sweet Dale Court · No Longer Available
Location

6030 Sweet Dale Court, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Welcome home! Fully updated and beautiful townhome in the heart of West Springfield!! This home has renovated kitchen with granite countertops and soft-close cabinets, new hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, main level washer and dryer, instant hot water heater, new windows and recently refinished fully fenced in deck, with built in seating, additional storage closet, and is spacious enough for gas grill. Two assigned parking spaces in front of unit. Please contact listing agent for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6030 SWEET DALE COURT have any available units?
6030 SWEET DALE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6030 SWEET DALE COURT have?
Some of 6030 SWEET DALE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6030 SWEET DALE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6030 SWEET DALE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6030 SWEET DALE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6030 SWEET DALE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 6030 SWEET DALE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6030 SWEET DALE COURT offers parking.
Does 6030 SWEET DALE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6030 SWEET DALE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6030 SWEET DALE COURT have a pool?
No, 6030 SWEET DALE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6030 SWEET DALE COURT have accessible units?
No, 6030 SWEET DALE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6030 SWEET DALE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6030 SWEET DALE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6030 SWEET DALE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6030 SWEET DALE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
