6030 SWEET DALE COURT

Amenities
Welcome home! Fully updated and beautiful townhome in the heart of West Springfield!! This home has renovated kitchen with granite countertops and soft-close cabinets, new hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, main level washer and dryer, instant hot water heater, new windows and recently refinished fully fenced in deck, with built in seating, additional storage closet, and is spacious enough for gas grill. Two assigned parking spaces in front of unit. Please contact listing agent for showings.