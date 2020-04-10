All apartments in West Springfield
Last updated April 10 2020 at 2:45 AM

6009 SWEET DALE COURT

6009 Sweet Dale Court · No Longer Available
Location

6009 Sweet Dale Court, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Move in ready & available now - updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2-level TH in West Springfield! Hardwood on main level with a beautifully remodeled kitchen with pass-thru breakfast bar and separate dining room. Brand new carpet on the upper level and fresh paint throughout! Desirable floor plan with sunken living room with bay window and updated bathrooms. Large deck backing to common area with storage. Located on cul-de-sac with two assigned parking spaces. Short drive to VRE station on Burke Road. Unbeatable location near Fairfax Cty Pkwy, 95, 395, 495 & great community! Video tour: https://youtu.be/JP7UaUQhuvE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6009 SWEET DALE COURT have any available units?
6009 SWEET DALE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6009 SWEET DALE COURT have?
Some of 6009 SWEET DALE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6009 SWEET DALE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6009 SWEET DALE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6009 SWEET DALE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6009 SWEET DALE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 6009 SWEET DALE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6009 SWEET DALE COURT offers parking.
Does 6009 SWEET DALE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6009 SWEET DALE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6009 SWEET DALE COURT have a pool?
No, 6009 SWEET DALE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6009 SWEET DALE COURT have accessible units?
No, 6009 SWEET DALE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6009 SWEET DALE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6009 SWEET DALE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6009 SWEET DALE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6009 SWEET DALE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

