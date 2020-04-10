6009 SWEET DALE COURT

Amenities

Move in ready & available now - updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2-level TH in West Springfield! Hardwood on main level with a beautifully remodeled kitchen with pass-thru breakfast bar and separate dining room. Brand new carpet on the upper level and fresh paint throughout! Desirable floor plan with sunken living room with bay window and updated bathrooms. Large deck backing to common area with storage. Located on cul-de-sac with two assigned parking spaces. Short drive to VRE station on Burke Road. Unbeatable location near Fairfax Cty Pkwy, 95, 395, 495 & great community! Video tour: https://youtu.be/JP7UaUQhuvE