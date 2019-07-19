5905 Bayshire Road, Apt L

Amenities
5905 Bayshire Road, Springfield VA 22152
AGENTS WELCOME!! HEAT INCLUDED IN RENT. Available January 1st is this Great 2 BR, 1 BA garden style condo with direct access to green space and views. Professionally remodeled bath w/dual sink vanity. Updated kitchen with Corian Countertops, newer cabinets and appliances. Assigned parking space #187 plus ample visitor parking. On site storage unit & laundry facilities. Short walk to commuter bus stop, community tennis court, tot lot, playground and pool included in rent.
Pets considered on case by case basis, limited to one pet......Minimum 12 month lease, 18 month lease or longer preferred.
Online application & rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. See our reviews on Yelp, Google, and Angie's List.