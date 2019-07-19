All apartments in West Springfield
Last updated July 19 2019

5905 Bayshire Road, Apt L

5905 Bayshire Road · No Longer Available
Location

5905 Bayshire Road, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
5905 Bayshire Road, Springfield VA 22152
.
AGENTS WELCOME!! HEAT INCLUDED IN RENT. Available January 1st is this Great 2 BR, 1 BA garden style condo with direct access to green space and views. Professionally remodeled bath w/dual sink vanity. Updated kitchen with Corian Countertops, newer cabinets and appliances. Assigned parking space #187 plus ample visitor parking. On site storage unit & laundry facilities. Short walk to commuter bus stop, community tennis court, tot lot, playground and pool included in rent.
.
Pets considered on case by case basis, limited to one pet......Minimum 12 month lease, 18 month lease or longer preferred.
.
Online application & rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. See our reviews on Yelp, Google, and Angie's List.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5905 Bayshire Road, Apt L have any available units?
5905 Bayshire Road, Apt L doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 5905 Bayshire Road, Apt L have?
Some of 5905 Bayshire Road, Apt L's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5905 Bayshire Road, Apt L currently offering any rent specials?
5905 Bayshire Road, Apt L is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5905 Bayshire Road, Apt L pet-friendly?
Yes, 5905 Bayshire Road, Apt L is pet friendly.
Does 5905 Bayshire Road, Apt L offer parking?
Yes, 5905 Bayshire Road, Apt L offers parking.
Does 5905 Bayshire Road, Apt L have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5905 Bayshire Road, Apt L does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5905 Bayshire Road, Apt L have a pool?
Yes, 5905 Bayshire Road, Apt L has a pool.
Does 5905 Bayshire Road, Apt L have accessible units?
No, 5905 Bayshire Road, Apt L does not have accessible units.
Does 5905 Bayshire Road, Apt L have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5905 Bayshire Road, Apt L has units with dishwashers.
Does 5905 Bayshire Road, Apt L have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5905 Bayshire Road, Apt L has units with air conditioning.

