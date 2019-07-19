5905 Bayshire Road, Apt L

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking internet access pet friendly tennis court

5905 Bayshire Road, Springfield VA 22152

.

AGENTS WELCOME!! HEAT INCLUDED IN RENT. Available January 1st is this Great 2 BR, 1 BA garden style condo with direct access to green space and views. Professionally remodeled bath w/dual sink vanity. Updated kitchen with Corian Countertops, newer cabinets and appliances. Assigned parking space #187 plus ample visitor parking. On site storage unit & laundry facilities. Short walk to commuter bus stop, community tennis court, tot lot, playground and pool included in rent.

.

Pets considered on case by case basis, limited to one pet......Minimum 12 month lease, 18 month lease or longer preferred.

.

Online application & rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. See our reviews on Yelp, Google, and Angie's List.