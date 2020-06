Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool playground

Great Condo, with tons of updates in the last two years. kitchen cabinets, counter tops, refrigerator, microwave, bathroom vanity, lighting through out, paint through out, doors through out, washer and dryer in unit.Just added to the unit are custom blinds and WIFI smart thermostat. private entrance, private patio with motion sensor light, close to metro, shopping. Tons of unassigned parking. Pool, Tot lot,~