First floor unit with Private Balcony and backs to wooded area. Unassigned parking. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Fresh paint and brand new wood floors. The community is well maintained common grounds, swimming pool, + community room for residents. Great schools Elementary, Middle and High School within walking distance. Close to shopping centers and 495/395/95. Must see