2504 Linehan Court Available 07/20/20 Amazing waterfront home! Available 07-20-2020!! All appliances convey! Hot tub & deck! - You will fall in love with this Shorehaven beauty on a private waterfront lot! 4 bedrooms, 2 ½ baths and over 2,800 square feet of living space!! Large family room, formal dining room PLUS a sun room!! Eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar plus TONS of cabinet space!! All appliances convey including a washer and dryer!! Upstairs master suite features vaulted ceilings and private bath with double vanities, jetted tub, and separate stand-up shower!! 2-car attached garage with built-in storage shelves PLUS plenty of driveway parking!

This home features a beautifully wooded and fenced lot and is a nature lover’s dream! Relaxing is easy with your large deck, sun room, and hot tub overlooking a scenic water view & gardens! Utility room, attic storage and an outside storage shed! Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis for well qualified applicants. A $350 deposit per pet will be required. Available 07-20-2020! This home always rents quickly, so don’t delay!! Review the criteria below and call for your showing of this great home before it's gone!! (757) 481-0441!!

Criteria Considered – PLEASE READ

- Credit (Account standing w/out judgments/repo’s/collections/open bankruptcies)

- Beacon/FICO score (600 or higher)

- Debt to income ratio (Should be below 40% including prospective rent)

- Employment history (submit paystubs/Employment Letters/LES)

- Rental/mortgage history/utilities (Payment history – no late payments or balances owed)

- Eviction proceedings records (Should be none – you can owe no landlords or be breaking a lease)

- A Deposit equal to 1 month’s rent due upon approval PLUS pet deposits – if applicable

Excellent Schools: John B. Dey Elementary, Great Neck Middle, Cox High School

Disclosure: Fireplace is non-functional and may not be used by tenants.

Dam Neck Fleet Training Center - 11 miles

Little Creek Amphibious Base - 10 miles

Norfolk Naval Base - 20 miles

Portsmouth Naval Medical Center - 20 miles

Oceana Naval Air Station - 9 miles

Call now for your showing. (757) 481-0441 or visit www.PropertyManagementVB.com to apply or more information about the home & Stephanie Clark & Team!



