Virginia Beach, VA
2504 Linehan Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

2504 Linehan Court

2504 Linehan Court
Location

2504 Linehan Court, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
RiverHaven

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2504 Linehan Court · Avail. Jul 20

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2835 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
2504 Linehan Court Available 07/20/20 Amazing waterfront home! Available 07-20-2020!! All appliances convey! Hot tub & deck! - You will fall in love with this Shorehaven beauty on a private waterfront lot! 4 bedrooms, 2 ½ baths and over 2,800 square feet of living space!! Large family room, formal dining room PLUS a sun room!! Eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar plus TONS of cabinet space!! All appliances convey including a washer and dryer!! Upstairs master suite features vaulted ceilings and private bath with double vanities, jetted tub, and separate stand-up shower!! 2-car attached garage with built-in storage shelves PLUS plenty of driveway parking!
.
This home features a beautifully wooded and fenced lot and is a nature lover’s dream! Relaxing is easy with your large deck, sun room, and hot tub overlooking a scenic water view & gardens! Utility room, attic storage and an outside storage shed! Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis for well qualified applicants. A $350 deposit per pet will be required. Available 07-20-2020! This home always rents quickly, so don’t delay!! Review the criteria below and call for your showing of this great home before it's gone!! (757) 481-0441!!
.
Criteria Considered – PLEASE READ
- Credit (Account standing w/out judgments/repo’s/collections/open bankruptcies)
- Beacon/FICO score (600 or higher)
- Debt to income ratio (Should be below 40% including prospective rent)
- Employment history (submit paystubs/Employment Letters/LES)
- Rental/mortgage history/utilities (Payment history – no late payments or balances owed)
- Eviction proceedings records (Should be none – you can owe no landlords or be breaking a lease)
- A Deposit equal to 1 month’s rent due upon approval PLUS pet deposits – if applicable
.
Excellent Schools: John B. Dey Elementary, Great Neck Middle, Cox High School
.
Disclosure: Fireplace is non-functional and may not be used by tenants.
.
Dam Neck Fleet Training Center - 11 miles
Little Creek Amphibious Base - 10 miles
Norfolk Naval Base - 20 miles
Portsmouth Naval Medical Center - 20 miles
Oceana Naval Air Station - 9 miles
.
Call now for your showing. (757) 481-0441 or visit www.PropertyManagementVB.com to apply or more information about the home & Stephanie Clark & Team!

(RLNE4061403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 Linehan Court have any available units?
2504 Linehan Court has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 Linehan Court have?
Some of 2504 Linehan Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 Linehan Court currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Linehan Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Linehan Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2504 Linehan Court is pet friendly.
Does 2504 Linehan Court offer parking?
Yes, 2504 Linehan Court does offer parking.
Does 2504 Linehan Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2504 Linehan Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Linehan Court have a pool?
No, 2504 Linehan Court does not have a pool.
Does 2504 Linehan Court have accessible units?
No, 2504 Linehan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Linehan Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2504 Linehan Court has units with dishwashers.
