Vienna, VA
125 ROLAND COURT SW
Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:35 AM

125 ROLAND COURT SW

125 Roland Court Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

125 Roland Court Southwest, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Lovely and luxurious townhouse in Vienna offers three-levels of spacious living. Enjoy the large main level living space, with a separate dining room, fully-updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and family/breakfast room with walkout to the sunny balcony. Upstairs you~ll find the cathedral-ceilinged master bedroom, with walk-closet and large master bath with dual sinks and separate tub and shower. Downstairs the spacious recreation room features a gas fireplace, wet bar, full bath, and walkout to a gorgeously landscaped back yard. The two-car provides plenty of parking and the nearby Vienna Metro provides plenty of convenience. No smoking, no pets. Some furniture items convey with the property, ask agent for more information. Social Security number required for background check. Two-income total of $132,000. Application fee is $50 per person and is non-refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 ROLAND COURT SW have any available units?
125 ROLAND COURT SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vienna, VA.
What amenities does 125 ROLAND COURT SW have?
Some of 125 ROLAND COURT SW's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 ROLAND COURT SW currently offering any rent specials?
125 ROLAND COURT SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 ROLAND COURT SW pet-friendly?
No, 125 ROLAND COURT SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vienna.
Does 125 ROLAND COURT SW offer parking?
Yes, 125 ROLAND COURT SW offers parking.
Does 125 ROLAND COURT SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 ROLAND COURT SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 ROLAND COURT SW have a pool?
No, 125 ROLAND COURT SW does not have a pool.
Does 125 ROLAND COURT SW have accessible units?
No, 125 ROLAND COURT SW does not have accessible units.
Does 125 ROLAND COURT SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 ROLAND COURT SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 ROLAND COURT SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 ROLAND COURT SW does not have units with air conditioning.
