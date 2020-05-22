125 ROLAND COURT SW

Amenities

Lovely and luxurious townhouse in Vienna offers three-levels of spacious living. Enjoy the large main level living space, with a separate dining room, fully-updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and family/breakfast room with walkout to the sunny balcony. Upstairs you~ll find the cathedral-ceilinged master bedroom, with walk-closet and large master bath with dual sinks and separate tub and shower. Downstairs the spacious recreation room features a gas fireplace, wet bar, full bath, and walkout to a gorgeously landscaped back yard. The two-car provides plenty of parking and the nearby Vienna Metro provides plenty of convenience. No smoking, no pets. Some furniture items convey with the property, ask agent for more information. Social Security number required for background check. Two-income total of $132,000. Application fee is $50 per person and is non-refundable.