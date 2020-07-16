133 Apartments for rent in University Center, VA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for University Center renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to cle... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
University Center
20303 BEECHWOOD TERRACE
20303 Beechwood Terrace, University Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
606 sqft
Furnished and ready for your most discerning tenant . Bright and spacious 1 bedroom condo on top floor. Beautifully decorated with neutral colors. Brilliant hardwood floors in living room and bedroom, sparkling ceramic tile in kitchen and bath.
32 Units Available
Ashbrook
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
15 Units Available
Ashburn Village
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
23 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
47 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,515
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
17 Units Available
Broadlands
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,544
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1397 sqft
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
35 Units Available
Lansdowne on The Potomac
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq, Lansdowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,459
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1398 sqft
Proximity to the Silver Line Metro makes travel to downtown DC convenient. Discriminating tenants will appreciate on-site amenities like saltwater pools, billiards lounge, theaters, and fitness facilities. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry and fireplaces.
26 Units Available
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,592
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1114 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
11 Units Available
Broadlands South
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,679
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1370 sqft
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.

1 Unit Available
1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE
1514 Ribbon Limestone Terrace, Leesburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,599
2700 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Two-floor Open Plan Luxury Condo -Walk to Wegman's - Property Id: 296969 Available August 2020 Two floor Condo across the street from Village at Leesburg (Wegman's, Travinia, Firebird's, Eggspectation, Chefscape, Wells Fargo,

1 Unit Available
Ashburn Farm
20655 Southwind Ter
20655 Southwind Terrace, Ashburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1631 sqft
Due to Covid-19 it is very important to take safety precautions. It's important to use hand sanitizer and wash hands before getting into the property. Wearing a face mask is required.

1 Unit Available
42871 CHURCHILL DOWNS DRIVE
42871 Churchill Downs Drive, Ashburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1896 sqft
Charming single family 2 level home. 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath. Open floor plan with hardwood floors and tiles on the main level and carpet on the upper level. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, island, pendant lighting.

1 Unit Available
43750 CLEMENS TERRACE
43750 Clemens Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2605 sqft
Great Opportunity to Lease! Three bedroom 2 car garage in the heart of Ashburn. Open floor plan in this Bradbury Model. Hardwood floors on the main level. Gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a generous island.

1 Unit Available
Lansdowne on The Potomac
19147 COMMONWEALTH TER
19147 Commonwealth Terrace, Lansdowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Freshly painted 3 Level, 3BR/3.

1 Unit Available
Belmont
20020 NORTHVILLE HILLS TERRACE
20020 Northvillehills Terrace, Belmont, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2677 sqft
Beautiful 3 BR,2.5 BA End Unit Town Home in Belmont golf club gated community. Bright+open floor plan. Huge Deck, Hardwood floors, granite Counters, walk-in closets. Rec room w/ walk out, built in speaker wiring, recessed lighting.

1 Unit Available
Dominion Station
22024 BOX CAR SQUARE
22024 Box Car Square, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2178 sqft
Spacious end unit townhouse in Dominion Station features two large bedrooms upstairs w/ walk in closets and their own full bathroooms! Master bath comes w/ soaking tub and separate shower. Stainless steal appliances and hardwood floors.

1 Unit Available
42861 Genuine Reward Court
42861 Genuine Reward Court, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
Beautiful unit with freshly painted and new appliance. Close to shopping center, trail, restaurant with very nice neighborhood and schools. There is a garden care to take care of the yard.

1 Unit Available
44386 ADARE MANOR SQ
44386 Adare Manor Square, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Enjoy your evenings sitting on the front or back patio in this lovely patio home located in sought after Potomac Green a +55 community* This home shines it boasts hardwood floors on main level* Upgraded kitchen with Black Appliances all open to

1 Unit Available
Belmont
20089 BLACKWOLF RUN PLACE
20089 Blackwolf Run Place, Belmont, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3514 sqft
Absolutely stunning 'Richmond" model w/sunroom & loaded w/upgrades*Brazilian cherry hardwood floors & custom moulding throughout*Grmt kitchen w/upgraded cabinets,granite,stainless appl,lrg center island,rear strcse & light filled sunroom*Upper lvl

1 Unit Available
Broadlands
21433 FALLING ROCK TERRACE
21433 Falling Rock Terrace, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
2267 sqft
Available for Rent from 08/01/2020 *Brick front well maintained 1-car garage townhome on dead end street with 3BR and 3 Full Bath and 1 Half Bath *Upgraded gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances & granite*Large family room w/ gas FP & access

1 Unit Available
Potomac Lakes
46189 CECIL TERRACE
46189 Cecil Terrace, Cascades, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1814 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Sterling! This light-filled 3BR, 2.5BA home features an open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy entertaining with a lovely dining area, spacious living room, and a finished basement.

1 Unit Available
Broadlands South
21773 BANCROFT COURT
21773 Bancroft Court, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1000 sqft
Location! Seconds from the Greenway and the upcoming Silver Line metro station. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage with driveway. Bonus space for an office on the 1st floor.

1 Unit Available
21961 GREENTREE TERRACE
21961 Greentree Terrace, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1736 sqft
1-Car Garage Townhome, 3BR, 2.5 BA, 3 finished levels, carpeting and neutral paint, hardwood flooring in the dining room, ceiling fans, private setting backing to trees and common area. Conveniently located to Rte. 7, Rte 28, and Dulles Airport.

1 Unit Available
20702 WOOD QUAY DRIVE
20702 Wood Quay Dr, Dulles Town Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
2383 sqft
WOW! PRICE IMPROVED!!! BUILT IN 2020 Penthouse Level Condo ready just for YOU!*** 2 Level/3 BR, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in University Center, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for University Center renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

