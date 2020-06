Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Bright & Clean open Contemporary Condo with bedrooms separated by living space * Top Level gives you tall Vaulted and Cathedral Ceilings with recessed lighting Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless Whirlpool & top Bosch appliances * Spacious Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet * Great corner Location brings in lots of light on 3 sides * Awesome Private Parking Garage * Less than 2 miles to One Loudoun * Easy access to Rt 28 & Rt 7 *