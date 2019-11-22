20311 Beechwood Terrace, University Center, VA 20147 University Center
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Check out this spacious one bedroom plus DEN in South Glen at University Center. Sparkling clean and ready for you to move in. The family room features hardwood floors and fireplace. Close to One Loudon and Route 7.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20311 BEECHWOOD TERRACE have any available units?
20311 BEECHWOOD TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Center, VA.
What amenities does 20311 BEECHWOOD TERRACE have?
Some of 20311 BEECHWOOD TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20311 BEECHWOOD TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20311 BEECHWOOD TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.