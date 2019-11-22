All apartments in University Center
20311 BEECHWOOD TERRACE

20311 Beechwood Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

20311 Beechwood Terrace, University Center, VA 20147
University Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Check out this spacious one bedroom plus DEN in South Glen at University Center. Sparkling clean and ready for you to move in. The family room features hardwood floors and fireplace. Close to One Loudon and Route 7.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20311 BEECHWOOD TERRACE have any available units?
20311 BEECHWOOD TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Center, VA.
What amenities does 20311 BEECHWOOD TERRACE have?
Some of 20311 BEECHWOOD TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20311 BEECHWOOD TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20311 BEECHWOOD TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20311 BEECHWOOD TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 20311 BEECHWOOD TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Center.
Does 20311 BEECHWOOD TERRACE offer parking?
No, 20311 BEECHWOOD TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 20311 BEECHWOOD TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20311 BEECHWOOD TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20311 BEECHWOOD TERRACE have a pool?
No, 20311 BEECHWOOD TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 20311 BEECHWOOD TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20311 BEECHWOOD TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20311 BEECHWOOD TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20311 BEECHWOOD TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20311 BEECHWOOD TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20311 BEECHWOOD TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
