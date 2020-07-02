20311 BEECHWOOD TER #200

Amenities
One bedroom, one bath unit on second floor. Large family room with gas fireplace & built-in bookcase. Kitchen has new granite countertops, newer appliances. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and full bath. Front loading stack washer and dryer. Light, bright and close to everything. Plenty of parking. Fantastic commuter location, with easy access to Rt 7 and Rt 28 and situated minutes from new One Loudoun, a diverse collection of shops, restaurants, movie theater, and Trader Joe's grocery store!