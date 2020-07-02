20311 BEECHWOOD TER #200

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking media room

One bedroom, one bath unit on second floor. Large family room with gas fireplace & built-in bookcase. Kitchen has new granite countertops, newer appliances. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and full bath. Front loading stack washer and dryer. Light, bright and close to everything. Plenty of parking. Fantastic commuter location, with easy access to Rt 7 and Rt 28 and situated minutes from new One Loudoun, a diverse collection of shops, restaurants, movie theater, and Trader Joe's grocery store!