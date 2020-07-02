All apartments in University Center
20311 BEECHWOOD TER #200
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

20311 BEECHWOOD TER #200

20311 Beechwood Terrace · (866) 677-6937
Location

20311 Beechwood Terrace, University Center, VA 20147
University Center

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
media room
One bedroom, one bath unit on second floor. Large family room with gas fireplace & built-in bookcase. Kitchen has new granite countertops, newer appliances. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and full bath. Front loading stack washer and dryer. Light, bright and close to everything. Plenty of parking. Fantastic commuter location, with easy access to Rt 7 and Rt 28 and situated minutes from new One Loudoun, a diverse collection of shops, restaurants, movie theater, and Trader Joe's grocery store!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20311 BEECHWOOD TER #200 have any available units?
20311 BEECHWOOD TER #200 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20311 BEECHWOOD TER #200 have?
Some of 20311 BEECHWOOD TER #200's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20311 BEECHWOOD TER #200 currently offering any rent specials?
20311 BEECHWOOD TER #200 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20311 BEECHWOOD TER #200 pet-friendly?
No, 20311 BEECHWOOD TER #200 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Center.
Does 20311 BEECHWOOD TER #200 offer parking?
Yes, 20311 BEECHWOOD TER #200 offers parking.
Does 20311 BEECHWOOD TER #200 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20311 BEECHWOOD TER #200 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20311 BEECHWOOD TER #200 have a pool?
No, 20311 BEECHWOOD TER #200 does not have a pool.
Does 20311 BEECHWOOD TER #200 have accessible units?
No, 20311 BEECHWOOD TER #200 does not have accessible units.
Does 20311 BEECHWOOD TER #200 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20311 BEECHWOOD TER #200 has units with dishwashers.
Does 20311 BEECHWOOD TER #200 have units with air conditioning?
No, 20311 BEECHWOOD TER #200 does not have units with air conditioning.
