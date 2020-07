Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

Awesome community near George Washington University in Ashburn. Across Route 7 from One Loudoun. Gas Fireplace. Easy commute, close to shopping and retail. Community pool and exercise room. No assigned spots plenty of parking. Large deck off the family room with a gas fireplace. Large walk-in master closet. Updated washer and dryer. Water included, tenant pays electric and gas.