20198 BROOKVIEW SQUARE
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:24 AM

20198 BROOKVIEW SQUARE

20198 Brookview Square · No Longer Available
Location

20198 Brookview Square, University Center, VA 20147
University Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Renovated 3 lvl, single car garage TH in great location - Less than one mile to One Loudoun (Trader Joe's, Alamo Theaters, Uncle Julio's, Starbucks, Barnes & Noble and much more). New paint, new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, granite counters, New stove & exhaust hood, new washing machine, etc. Also new roof and 4 new toilets. Fully finished basement, family room and 1/2 bath. Main lvl with kitchen, 1/2 bath, living/dining room leading to large deck with new composite decking. Upper lvl 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Owner will consider pets with $50/mth pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20198 BROOKVIEW SQUARE have any available units?
20198 BROOKVIEW SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Center, VA.
What amenities does 20198 BROOKVIEW SQUARE have?
Some of 20198 BROOKVIEW SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20198 BROOKVIEW SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
20198 BROOKVIEW SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20198 BROOKVIEW SQUARE pet-friendly?
Yes, 20198 BROOKVIEW SQUARE is pet friendly.
Does 20198 BROOKVIEW SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 20198 BROOKVIEW SQUARE offers parking.
Does 20198 BROOKVIEW SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20198 BROOKVIEW SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20198 BROOKVIEW SQUARE have a pool?
No, 20198 BROOKVIEW SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 20198 BROOKVIEW SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 20198 BROOKVIEW SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 20198 BROOKVIEW SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20198 BROOKVIEW SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20198 BROOKVIEW SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20198 BROOKVIEW SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
