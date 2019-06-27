20198 BROOKVIEW SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Renovated 3 lvl, single car garage TH in great location - Less than one mile to One Loudoun (Trader Joe's, Alamo Theaters, Uncle Julio's, Starbucks, Barnes & Noble and much more). New paint, new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, granite counters, New stove & exhaust hood, new washing machine, etc. Also new roof and 4 new toilets. Fully finished basement, family room and 1/2 bath. Main lvl with kitchen, 1/2 bath, living/dining room leading to large deck with new composite decking. Upper lvl 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Owner will consider pets with $50/mth pet rent.