University Center, VA
19958 Major Square
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:06 AM

19958 Major Square

19958 Major Square · No Longer Available
Location

19958 Major Square, University Center, VA 20147
University Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nearly New 1 Car Garage Townhome! Light, Bright & Open Floor Plan with 2 Bedrooms, 3.5 baths + Extra Loft on 4th level that could be an Office, Bonus or extra Guest Space! Located in Pulte's River Crest Community Loaded w/ Upgrades. Open Floorplan w/ 9' Ceilings + 4th Level Loft w/ 8' Ceilings, Granite Wet Bar, Storage + Private Rooftop Terrace w/ Breathtaking Views. Gorgeous Kitchen w/ 42 White Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, and Door to Large Deck. Wide Plank Beautiful Hard wood floors on Main & Lower Level Rec Room w/ Full Bath. Granite Counter Tops in All 3 Full Baths. Washer & Dryer conveys on Bedroom Level. Convenient Location off Hwy 7, across from Bles Park, Near George Washington University & One Loudoun shops & Restaurants. Enjoy Wonderful Amenities Including Community Pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19958 Major Square have any available units?
19958 Major Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Center, VA.
What amenities does 19958 Major Square have?
Some of 19958 Major Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19958 Major Square currently offering any rent specials?
19958 Major Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19958 Major Square pet-friendly?
No, 19958 Major Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Center.
Does 19958 Major Square offer parking?
Yes, 19958 Major Square offers parking.
Does 19958 Major Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19958 Major Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19958 Major Square have a pool?
Yes, 19958 Major Square has a pool.
Does 19958 Major Square have accessible units?
No, 19958 Major Square does not have accessible units.
Does 19958 Major Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19958 Major Square has units with dishwashers.
Does 19958 Major Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19958 Major Square has units with air conditioning.
