19958 Major Square

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Nearly New 1 Car Garage Townhome! Light, Bright & Open Floor Plan with 2 Bedrooms, 3.5 baths + Extra Loft on 4th level that could be an Office, Bonus or extra Guest Space! Located in Pulte's River Crest Community Loaded w/ Upgrades. Open Floorplan w/ 9' Ceilings + 4th Level Loft w/ 8' Ceilings, Granite Wet Bar, Storage + Private Rooftop Terrace w/ Breathtaking Views. Gorgeous Kitchen w/ 42 White Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, and Door to Large Deck. Wide Plank Beautiful Hard wood floors on Main & Lower Level Rec Room w/ Full Bath. Granite Counter Tops in All 3 Full Baths. Washer & Dryer conveys on Bedroom Level. Convenient Location off Hwy 7, across from Bles Park, Near George Washington University & One Loudoun shops & Restaurants. Enjoy Wonderful Amenities Including Community Pool!



