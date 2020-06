Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace

2213 Mendota Dr. Available 08/01/20 Classic Brick Ranch with 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath in West End - Conveniently located brick ranch in Cavalier Park is ready to be your home. This home has a renovated kitchen and bath. Three bedrooms, screened porch and fenced rear yard. Heat Pump for heating and cooling, thermal windows and fireplace. Close to interstate and shopping. Hurry!



