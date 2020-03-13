All apartments in Tuckahoe
Tuckahoe, VA
207 Tamarack Road
207 Tamarack Road

207 Tamarack Road · (804) 915-4089
Location

207 Tamarack Road, Tuckahoe, VA 23229

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 207 Tamarack Road · Avail. now

$1,675

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1669 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Tuckahoe - Charming 1960's brick ranch in Brandon Subdivision. This well kept home offers hardwood floors throughout, master with en-suite bath with shower, 2 other bedrooms with full hall bath. Kitchen open to Family Room built in bookshelves, French doors to glassed in sun-room that overlooks large fenced in backyard. Laundry room with washer/dryer and door to backyard. This is a must see!! No pets. Fireplace is inoperable. No smoking in home. When inquiring about this property, please mention address.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5478785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Tamarack Road have any available units?
207 Tamarack Road has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 207 Tamarack Road currently offering any rent specials?
207 Tamarack Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Tamarack Road pet-friendly?
No, 207 Tamarack Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tuckahoe.
Does 207 Tamarack Road offer parking?
No, 207 Tamarack Road does not offer parking.
Does 207 Tamarack Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 Tamarack Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Tamarack Road have a pool?
No, 207 Tamarack Road does not have a pool.
Does 207 Tamarack Road have accessible units?
No, 207 Tamarack Road does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Tamarack Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Tamarack Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Tamarack Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Tamarack Road does not have units with air conditioning.
