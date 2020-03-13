207 Tamarack Road

Amenities

Tuckahoe - Charming 1960's brick ranch in Brandon Subdivision. This well kept home offers hardwood floors throughout, master with en-suite bath with shower, 2 other bedrooms with full hall bath. Kitchen open to Family Room built in bookshelves, French doors to glassed in sun-room that overlooks large fenced in backyard. Laundry room with washer/dryer and door to backyard. This is a must see!! No pets. Fireplace is inoperable. No smoking in home. When inquiring about this property, please mention address.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5478785)