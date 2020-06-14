Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

58 Apartments for rent in Triangle, VA with garage

Triangle apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st...

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
4121 AGENCY LOOP
4121 Agency Loop, Triangle, VA
6 Bedrooms
$2,595
3374 sqft
Huge home right outside Quantico front gate. Backyard fenced w/6' board fence. Two car garage. Huge kitchen and morning room. Small deck. Community pool. Do not show without appointment. Available 6/6/20. 6 beds 3.5 baths, full finished basement.
Results within 1 mile of Triangle

1 of 37

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
4003 LAUREL STREET
4003 Laurel Street, Dumfries, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2544 sqft
Spacious home in a quiet neighborhood with two master bedrooms each with their own master bathroom and ample yard space. This freshly painted home features new carpet and beautiful hardwood floors on the main level.
Results within 5 miles of Triangle
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
34 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,583
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1645 sqft
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Rippon Landing
28 Units Available
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Four Seasons In Historic Virginia
3 Units Available
Oasis at Montclair
16500 Stedham Cir, Dumfries, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Brittany Neighborhood Park. Units feature granite counters, microwave, garbage disposal, granite counters and walk in closets. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, yoga and pool.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,450
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 07:53am
23 Units Available
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr, Cherry Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-unit laundry. Large outdoor pool with hot tub. Access to outdoor grills, sitting areas and putting green. Indoor features fitness center and rec room with pool table.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
32 Units Available
Flats at Neabsco
2701 Neabsco Common Pl, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,437
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1102 sqft
Easy access to I-95. Open floor plans, 24-hour maintenance, a pool and hot tub, and on-site clubhouse and business center are combined with manicured courtyards and modern in-unit conveniences.

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Olympic Drive
110 Olympic Drive, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2208 sqft
North Stafford's Finest Colonial In Widewater Village! - Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial Home Located In The Widewater Village Community.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3 Hot Springs Way
3 Hot Springs Way, Stafford County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2240 sqft
3 Hot Springs Way Available 08/05/20 STAFFORD - NEAT & CLEAN AND MINUTES TO QUANTICO - Neat and clean 5 bedroom home in Widewater Village. Minutes to Quantico. Formal dining and living with hardwood floors.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2765 Wakewater Way
2765 Wakewater Way, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2300 sqft
Large 3bd Townhome near I95 Pentagon Military base - Property Id: 178160 UPDATE on May 27: Master bathroom remodel is now completed. This property is now ready for June 1 move-in. Large, beautiful, 3 level, updated 2300 SQ.FT, 3beds, 3.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
14692 CROSSFIELD WAY
14692 Crossfield Way, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1958 sqft
Gorgeous town home located in highly coveted Potomac Club Community. Immaculate condition, this 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home spills natural lighting through out.

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Lake Montclair
1 Unit Available
4330 FALLSTONE PLACE
4330 Fallstone Place, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2912 sqft
Gorgeous remodeled expansive four bedroom colonial style home fully loaded with all the upgrades in the Lake Montclair Community on a cul-de-sac. Your preferred schools: Henderson ES, Saunders MS, & Forest Park HS.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Lake Montclair
1 Unit Available
15925 DOLPHIN DRIVE
15925 Dolphin Drive, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2080 sqft
Welcome Home to this 4 bedroom 3 Bath Bi Level in the Heart of Montclair Country Club * Steps to Dolphin Beach* Golf & Club Amenities, Golf Course, Pools, & More.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
16410 STEERAGE CIRCLE
16410 Steerage Circle, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2124 sqft
THE SUNNY IMMACULATE END UNIT HAS 4BR & 3.5BA.UPGRADES THROUGHOUT INCL MOLDING AND LIGHTING PCKGS, HUGE MASTER BEDROOM W/CATHEDRAL CEILING & WALK IN CLOSET. MASTER BATH W/SEPARATE SHOWER/SOAKING TUB.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
16836 NUTTAL OAK PL
16836 Nuttal Oak Lane, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great Rental In Woodbridge * Well Kept* Condo Town House Style * 2 Levels* Master Bedroom* Master Bathroom* Stainless Steel Appliances* Granite Kitchen Counters * Rear Entry 1 Car Garage* Hard wood Floors On Main Level* Washer, Dryer Stacked*

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Wayside Village
1 Unit Available
3060 PONY RIDGE TURN
3060 Pony Ridge Turn, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1812 sqft
Freshly painted and floored home in Wayside Village. Brand new Luxury Vinyl planks on the main level and brand new wall to wall carpeting on the stairs and throughout the bedrooms.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Lake Montclair
1 Unit Available
4306 CANDLESTICK CT
4306 Candlestick Court, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Great Rental in Montclair Country Club Lake* 4 Bedrooms* 3.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
17357 REDSHANK ROAD
17357 Redshank Rd, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1958 sqft
Start your summer off right in this beautiful new luxury town home in the Potomac Shores Community today! This Crestwood Model comes complete with 3 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half bath, hardwood floors, white kitchen cabinets, beautiful granite

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
15156 KENTSHIRE DRIVE
15156 Kentshire Dr, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2164 sqft
Great townhome in sought after Potomac Club gated community.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
212 LANGLEY CT
212 Langley Court, Boswell's Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
FANTASTIC LOCATION! Minutes from gates of Quantico, Route 1, and I-95. Don't miss this 1 CAR GARAGE townhouse with over 2400 sq.ft.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
17265 HERRING GULL LANE
17265 Herring Gull Ln, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2338 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
New Luxury Townhome available for Rent! Offering the best location and lifestyle at Potomac Shores. 4 level home with private roof terraces with view of golf course and Potomac River. 2 car garage, dream kitchen, and 4 bedrooms.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lake Montclair
1 Unit Available
15804 Wendy Ct
15804 Wendy Court, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2475 sqft
15804 Wendy Ct Available 05/01/20 MONTCLAIR - CLOSE TO QUANTICO - Sought after Montclair! Recently updated. Large 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom. Large kitchen with loads a cupboards and space! Hardwood floors. Family room with fireplace.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
16503 BOBSTER CT
16503 Bobster Court, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
This is a beautiful stone front semi-detached townhouse in the desirable River Oaks neighborhood. This is not your typical townhouse feel with the semi-detached walls which give the feel of a traditional single family home.
City Guide for Triangle, VA

Who says that landscaped communities that are seeming extensions of their larger, lush surroundings are not in harmony with historical forts and military installations? Triangle, in Virginia, proves that nature and history can co-exist peacefully, if not luxuriously. Truly, Triangle is where an oasis of nature collides with historical treasures.

Triangle is located in Prince William County, Northern Virginia. It covers 2.6 square miles and is a Census-Designated Area or CDA, referring to areas with a concentration of population. As part of Prince William, which is among the highest income-earning counties in the United States, Triangle reaps the benefit in the form of lively tourism courtesy of its own lush parks, a first-rate golf course and military-themed attractions. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Triangle, VA

Triangle apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

